Elizabeth Warren on the death of her brother's coronavirus

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, couldn't help but wonder if Donald Reed Herring, the oldest of his three brothers, was cold and scared after being diagnosed with the new coronavirus in early April.

"I was still thinking if I was cold," Warren said in an interview excerpt published in the Atlantic on Sunday. "There is no one there to speak to him while he waits for the doctor. There is no one there to be with him while he receives the news."

In an interview with Atlantic Edward-Isaac Dovere, Warren reflected on the last days of Herring, who had been hospitalized with pneumonia in February and was close to recovering until someone at his Oklahoma facility tested positive for the virus.

"(C) when she got sick, and then died, alone," she said of Herring, who died of COVID-19 on April 21 at the age of 86. "That is the difficult part, the really difficult part."

She added: "It just feels like something that didn't have to happen."

Grieving over the loss of her brother from a distance, Warren has become familiar and identifiable in a pandemic with nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 88,000 deaths. In recent weeks, Warren has joined President Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minn., As the top political figures with family or friends who have been directly affected by the pandemic.

While it is unclear how Herring contracted the coronavirus, Annie Linskey and Felicia Sonmez of The Washington Post reported that she had been to a rehabilitation center where other people had active cases of the virus.

Warren, who frequently recounted anecdotes from Herring's military service during his presidential campaign, recounted how his brother was ready to leave the rehab center when told he was unable to leave after learning that someone had tested positive for the virus.

"I called him every day for 11 days, and every day he said, 'I'm fine,'" he told the Atlantic. In fact, he said, "I think I've probably had it before and I'm too tough and didn't even realize it."

But when his own coronavirus test came back positive, Warren said he felt like he couldn't breathe.

"And he said," Bet, "he would always call me Bet or Betsy," I feel good. I feel good, "he said. She added," He was saying, 'Oh, that's fine,' and laughs. And he was irritated because he couldn't leave. And I started to think: This is fine. Let's get him out of there. "

It was then that his condition took a turn. After he did not answer his phone, Warren discovered that Herring was in intensive care. She said she spoke to him one more time on the phone. His speech was dragged and he was confined to a bed, but remained optimistic. He passed away soon after.

Since his brother's death, Warren has underscored the urgency for the country to prepare for a potential second wave of the virus in the fall. During last week's Senate hearing, Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, agreed with Warren's assessment, saying there "would be trouble,quot; regarding another outbreak later this year. if tests and contact tracing do not improve and if social distancing does not continue.

On Sunday, Warren acknowledged to the Atlantic that the feelings she and tens of thousands of American families who had lost loved ones to the coronavirus shared were "something that none of us were prepared for."

"It is always difficult to lose someone you love," he said. “But losing someone when you have to ask yourself: what were your last days like? They were afraid? Were they cold? They were alone? That is a type of pain that is new to all of us. ”

