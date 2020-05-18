Elizabeth Hurley shows off her beach body in an aquamarine two-piece swimsuit

Elizabeth Hurley has her own line of swimsuits, and there's no one better at modeling styles than the 54-year-old Austin Powers actress. Both her personal Instagram account and her official Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram account are filled with photos of the age-defying beauty wearing bikinis and showing silk robes in a variety of tropical destinations and her fans approve. With 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Elizabeth has a great reach and there is no doubt that the best way to promote her bikinis is to wear them herself.

Now, a new photo of Elizabeth Hurley in the aqua Jasmine bikini is going viral. The photo is not recent, as it was taken during a trip to the Maldives. Elizabeth has gone into hiding in the UK with her son, model Damian Hurley, who recently celebrated his 18th birthday with no fun or fanfare in the running of the bulls.

Elizabeth has an enviable figure and celebrates her 55th birthday on June 10, 2020. At this rate, the public hopes to see Elizabeth modeling bikinis in their 70s and 80s!

You can check out Elizabeth Hurlie's viral photo in Jasmine bikini below.

Elizabeth has the rare combination of brown hair coloring with blue eyes and the turquoise and aquamarine colors accentuate her coloring. Another photo he shared on Elizabeth Hurley Beach's official account showed the model-turned-actress in an aquamarine costume over a bikini. In the photo, he stood in front of two teal doors and the background was the perfect accent for the colors he chose.

Elizabeth Hurley Beach is designed for women who want to look their best while at the beach, at a resort, or on vacation in luxury destinations. From bikinis and one-piece pieces to robes and costumes, Elizabeth's beachwear is glamorous, beautiful and elegant.

What do you think about Elizabeth Hurley's new bikini styles? Are you a fan of Elizabeth Hurley Beach?

