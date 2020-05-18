E-Pass website: how to request an electronic pass using the new government e-Pass website

India has just entered the fourth stage of blocking to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The government has announced several relaxations for block 4.0. It has also launched a new website to apply motion passes. Developed by the National Center for Informatics (NIC), it currently provides Electronic Pass services for 17 states across India.

These electronic passes are intended for people who want to travel from one state to another for a specific reason. The website not only allows citizens to apply for the e-Pass, but also check the status of their e-Pass application.

According to the guidelines given on the website, these electronic passes can only be applied for certain categories of travel. These include: students, essential service providers, tourists, pilgrims, emergency / medical and marriage travel. You must provide due proof of your travel requirement with all the necessary details.

Wondering how to request the electronic pass on the website, follow our step-by-step guide:



Things you should have on hand before beginning the application process



Keep the scanned copy of the required documents



An active phone number with SMS service to receive OTP verification

Steps to apply the e-Pass using the Indian government website "e-Pass for movement during blocking,quot;





one) Open "http://serviceonline.gov.in/epass/" on your PC or phone



2) Choose your state by clicking on the "Select state to apply the electronic pass,quot; drop-down menu



3) After this, a list will appear with all the e-Pass services currently offered by the particular state. Click on the type of pass you want to request

For example: Arunachal Pradesh offers three different types of passes: vehicle pass, standard person pass, and migrant work pass and for exempt activities.

4) Then it will redirect you to the state e-pass portal, fill in all the necessary details, upload the documents and send the request



5) Once submitted, write down the request reference number to track the status of the request.





How to check the status of the electronic pass request





one) Open "http://serviceonline.gov.in/epass/" on your PC or phone



2) Now click the "Track your app,quot; button



3) Select state from dropdown menu



4) Choose the option "Through the application reference number,quot;



5) Enter the request reference number in the assigned box, complete the Captcha and click the Submit button to check the status of your electronic pass request

