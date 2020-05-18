Drea De Matteo The Sopranos Evolution Representation Italian Women Mob Drama – Up News Info

As evidence that there is still fertile ground to explore on the HBO series The sopranos More than two decades after the show's premiere, Drea De Matteo joins friend Chris Kushner in Women made. The weekly podcast is the second one that involves regulars of that drama created by David Chase, as Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa are also watching and analyzing episodes again. De Matteo began her career playing Adriana La Cerva, a beautiful restaurant hostess who becomes the fiancé of Christopher Moltisanti (Imperioli), the nephew of Tony Soprano. She was the innocent absorbed in the insidious crime scene, and De Matteo followed up with a long career in series and movies. Podcasts seem natural to the drama, because young people inhale them and are discovering the series in the broadcast media. While Imperioli and especially Schirripa don't seem to help give away plot spoilers and show deaths, De Matteo's vice is cursing a blue streak. She doesn't push much, but she talked to Up News Info about Women made and how it is driven by a program that has somehow remained relevant. If we had an oath for this interview, it would overflow, almost every dollar bill from it. A conversation with her would be only half as fun with the insults omitted or dull with the use of asterisks. So if you have virgin ears, stop reading.

DEADLINE: I really appreciated your generosity last year when a lunch with David Chase to commemorate 20 years of The Sopranos turned into a massive four-part look that had so many colorful anecdotes that it was hard to finish.

MATTEE DREA: I loved. It was amazing. I was nervous when I read it because it was like shit … I remember the story I told you about that scene … that we filmed it two ways, and Terry (Winter) said, no, we didn't film the end two ways. But we filmed the fucking ending in two ways. There was no question as to whether or not we filmed the ending in two ways, and then someone who has been listening to my podcast that was on the show …

DEADLINE: Amazing how much detail behind the scenes continues to emerge, more than two decades ago …

OF MATTEO: All my friends who worked on the production of the show are coming out of the carpentry, and they have all this information. Do you know who was the one who said that and do you know who the rat was on set at some point? I was like, shit, are you kidding me? I had no idea. So there really were rats on set that were spreading information (to the media), and I didn't know who they were at the time, but it seemed like everyone else did.

DEADLINE: What I remember most about that endless series of Soprano stories in Up News Info was how I had decided to end in three parts, and then I was in church and I laughed out loud at a quiet moment, remembering how Terry Winter told me that Tony Sirico ( Paulie Walnuts) said he would do anything but be depicted playing a rat, but was furious when he read the script and his character had to kill an old woman in a nursing home to steal her money. He cursed Winter like crazy, who promised him he would make sure to choose an actress that Sirico would really want to kill. There really is no end to the stories. What made you want to reenter this world with a podcast?

OF MATTEO: Oh, the other thing Tony Sirico said he would never do is never let them kill him. Then he got that wish. That wish came true. Do not fasten it. He will come to cut it if he threatens to cut it … I am the worst to do an interview or even in any press, that's why I never do any of that, but, curiously, I find myself talking for two hours a day. week now doing this podcast. Well, I mean, the first thing is that we are the only women in this space doing this, but the main thing is, you know, we approached the Cavalry to do a totally different podcast. He went back and forth and they came back and said give us a Soprano take a look again and we'll work on your podcast ideas.

DEADLINE: Did you fall in love with that?

OF MATTEO: We said well. My podcast partner Chris Kushner asked me how I was feeling and I said I didn't want to do this. I didn't know anything about podcasts in the first place. And sit back and watch the 20-year-old show and go scene by scene?

DEADLINE: It is working for the podcast that Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa are doing …

OF MATTEO: They worked on the whole idea, so I went back and saw the program. And Jesus Christ, it was good. The program we were originally looking to do was a little more psychological, what broke you and how did you get out of the ashes? That was our original premise for a podcast, because my friends call me the can opener. So I'm going to get into anything and get everything off your chest, you know? I didn't know if I could look again, and what seems like more is a delay, where we could take this series, tear every theme, every character trait, every disorder and apply it to many things that are still happening today, to every psychological thing that we all go, to relationships, to family, to everything. So I felt that there was still a way to do the show that we were anticipating, under the umbrella of The sopranos. It became a more beautiful way of being able to immerse yourself in what is happening in society. We had been working on it before the quarantine, but we felt that what is happening with it was relevant now.

DEADLINE: What do you mean?

OF MATTEO: Only certain topics. We are all caught up in the five stages of Kubler-Ross grief, ranging from anger to acceptance. We are all caught in this quarantine, all existential crises, each phase has been an emotional roller coaster that we take in life. I watch that program and you think, damn, this has to do with me or a friend of mine. I think that's why the show was always so successful, and I'm sure I told you about this many times when we did interviews before, the way I had something for every member of the audience. Everyone could come up with something they could identify with, whether just because of the simplicity of a mob genre, but we all know that the show transcended the mob genre, and that's what we're really focusing on, those underlying issues that made it accessible to a lot of people.

And then of course we take to the air with our dirty mouths, our unfiltered personalities, and we act like a couple fucking teens, and you know, we do that because we are who we are, but it's been so much fun unpacking these episodes into a kind emotionally supportive … so it's different than most Soprano watches. When I started this, I had to go listen to a lot of them. And Michael and Steve came out. So I saw one of those, because you can see them, you don't have to hear them. Ours started exclusively for the ears, but we've been filming them now. So I guess now we're going to have some YouTube soon.

DEADLINE: That is a different commitment.

OF MATTEO: I mean, you know, I thought this was a good thing. I could do this from my bed. I thought I could do this from the bathroom. Now do we have to be on YouTube? But I am excited about that. It's fun. We're really dumb, and it's a really good fucking podcast. So I'm proud of it, you know, and I'm excited to brag about it. We break the episodes down one by one. We have a format for our podcast that is a little different from other people's. It almost feels like a game show sometimes. We have two segments at the beginning. Then we have the meat of the show (the episodes), and then we get into fun Italian stuff. We have, like, the Stunad's Guide to mob lingo, and we make a whole meal. Things evolved due to quarantine; people wanted more episodes than just replay. We have never done this before. We don't know what the hell we're doing, but we're having fun figuring it out. That is sure.

DEADLINE: The idea of ​​women analyzing The Sopranos provides an opportunity to lean towards gender issues. My wife is purely Italian …

OF MATTEO: Oh, poor you, as Livia would say.

DEADLINE: I'm not complaining. He is sensitive to how people of Italian descent speak and act. When you watch these episodes, how do you feel about your own feeling about what it means to be Italian?

OF MATTEO: I mean, this even relates to the anti-defamation things we all go through.

DEADLINE: When some critics called the program "ethnic defamation …"

OF MATTEO: Everything is related to that because it is the stereotype you are referring to. I never felt belittled, and my character is the main character on the show who really feels pushed, for the most part. But I loved portraying that because it was something to play with. Being stoic and walking all day having shit together is not an interesting path for me. Nor is it who I am in the world. But I never felt belittled by the Italian representation, especially on a show like this, because women … I mean, Livia (Nancy Marchand) is the gangster of OG. I mean, he says it to her. Tony Soprano says it to her. He says, you know, if you were born … I don't remember exactly, but he says that she would have the OG gangster. Carmela Soprano. Everyone there is manipulating and working behind the curtains. (Tony's psychiatrist Janice) Melfi is making half of her decisions for him. He sticks to therapy at first so he can gather advice, and then to be able to execute his orders, basically the way Junior executes Livia's orders. So women don't have that stigma attached to them.

DEADLINE: How does it fit with your own reality?

OF MATTEO: I grew up in a world where that was one thing. I grew up in a mafia home from my grandfather, whom I never knew. When I was actually researching things for the show, I Googled my grandfather because, what the hell, and a great photo of him appears. It really scared me. I had a damn nightmare. I would give a shit to my grandmother. And she would get my mother out of bed and put her in front of her to protect her, and these are the stories that my mother would write later. My mother was a playwright. All his stories are about the mob and the nuances and all of this. I always thought she was telling stories until I unearthed this article, and there he was. Joe Benzanelli.

DEADLINE: A police photo of your own grandfather?

OF MATTEO: Yes, and it looks fucking scary when everyone comes out. He died at age 50 on the race track with his face on a plate of spaghetti. And he had just won, and they brought the money to my grandmother. They said he won, but he is dead. And my mother was at the bottom, saying thank God that this son of a bitch died. Because he was a great cheat and a wise man who never got to where he wanted to be. He was probably like a Christopher, up to a point. My mother, who comes from that world, went against the Italian stereotype and never found a balance. Her mother cooked, she cleaned, she only knew how to do these things, and my mother refused to cook anything. She did not know how to clean. She did not know how to wash our clothes. She didn't know how to do anything. He barely raised his own children. She decided to become a playwright and never come home, and that was her life.

DEADLINE: Who raised you?

OF MATTEO: I was raised by my grandmother, the Italian housewife. So my father had … his mother-in-law was his wife, basically, and my mother was his lover. You know what I mean? My mother convinced me that I was never one of these women who cooked, cleaned, and stayed at home, and then I found a balance. I said, fuck this, I want to raise my own children. I want to be able to cook you a meal. I want to be everything my grandmother was and be everything you are and do it with grace, and I did it. So I don't feel insecure about my position as an Italian woman or an Italian American, and I think when the Anti-Defamation Society attacked us … and David spoke before they had a chance in the episode we released this Monday, Tennessee Legend Moltisanti. It's the whole episode with Richard Romanus, which I love because he was in Bad streets. She played the voice of the Anti-Defamation Society on the show where Melfi's family convinces her not to treat a gangster. It's cool because it really defines the series, and that episode is so crucial because you really understand that this show is not about the mob genre. It speaks to him and tells him how we are about to transcend the entire history of the mafia genre, where this is not glorified.

DEADLINE: This is where they complain about the mafia stereotype …

OF MATTEO: It is not the regularity of life, and Christopher keeps talking about it in the episode and his existential crisis shows him the beginning of his depression and all that. It is not just Tony Soprano. Everyone has this discomfort because they are not living up to their own potential. You could take this out of a mob genre and a little story … most people would associate a mob genre with The Godfather or Goodfellas. And (David Chase) picks up a lot of things from there, even in this episode where the character of Michael shoots the boy in the boy in the foot, in the bakery.

DEADLINE: As happened to Spider, the character of the bartender Michael Imperioli played in Goodfellas …

OF MATTEO: Going through all this again has been magical, and then you have two bossy bitches, like Chris and me. For example, we don't feel insecure about our Italian heritage or our femininity and balance. I think it is the really insecure Italians who have that anguish for all that stigma. You have to be able to make fun of yourself, and the political incorrectness of the show was also what was so refreshing for people.

DEADLINE: It seems that Goodfellas helped bold women. The Godfather were behind the scenes, swallowing the shame of cheating on the husbands. In Soprano, you mentioned Tony's mother, Livia, and his wife Carmela, but Janice might have been the toughest. Clearly, she was a female version of Tony, she denied the opportunity to lead due to gender, so she manipulated all the men created in her gang. He even killed some. She was an intelligent woman, Fredo Corleone, stripped of the throne.

OF MATTEO: I can't wait to have her on the show because that's my girl. We can come and go from all these things. I spend time with her and we never talk about her acting, but Janice was 100% another gangster. Even the women who had relationships with Tony are the incarnations of Livia. They are all the people who are pulling these strings and breaking their balls in ways … you know, Carmela is calm in all this, oddly enough, even though she breaks her balls. But the other women have loose screws. So it's like I'm dating Janice or Livia, because they are always so angry and violent and have psychological issues from here to there.

DEADLINE: That was certainly the case with the lover character of Annabella Sciorra, who made dinner for her and threw a steak at her. In the next scene Tony meets his crew and someone says why do I smell steak? So many things, and actors, from The Sopranos sprouted from Goodfellas, making aggrieved women so much bolder than they were in The Godfather and early mafia movies, where women were the way you described your Grandma. She knew about infidelity, but she endured it silently while cooking, cleaning, raising children, and hiding bruises.

OF MATTEO: Yes I think it is because we are dealing with a subculture and a stereotype, and this is how the artist executes it. It is the story that is told. David Chase told a story about women who were much stronger than men. Everyone who handles that type of issue will handle it from their own point of view and from their own perspective.

Whether or not their point of view or not, it's the story they're telling, and they have to stay true to the story, in the same way, you know, oh, don't make Tony Soprano kill this guy while on tour with his daughter in a university because everyone will hate him and the show. Well, no, because this is true to the show and the character. So if we are not going to examine the reality of a woman's place in an Italian-American society in certain homes, then we are hurting her. This is the reality. I want to see that. I want to see the family of the woman who has been underground and is only allowed to stay in the kitchen. I used to joke around with my parents and say, you know, if you hadn't put all those books in front of me, I'd still be home stirring the sauce with a black eye. And then I was worried that some groups of Italians would berate me for saying something like that.

So I stopped doing press early when I was on The sopranos because I was so frank about it, because I never disapproved of anyone's point of view in wanting to tell a story in a certain way, because it exists, the way racism exists. I want to hear the truth. I don't want to hear a fucking sweetened version of what you think it could be. I think there were families like The sopranos.

I know that within my own family, my great-grandmother was probably considered a mob boss because she had a lot of dirt throughout the East Harlem neighborhood because she was an abortionist in the 1950s. So everyone came to her with their secrets. She was this powerful figure in Harlem, and everyone bowed before her, and she was untouchable by all the secrets she had. So in a way, she was her own gift, but within my family, we had strong women. We had women who were raised by strong women, like my grandmother, who fell through the cracks. While her mother was becoming this powerful figure, her own daughter fell through the cracks. It is interwoven, generational. Who survives Who is weak? Who becomes a manipulator?

My grandmother became a great manipulator. The one who stayed home, cooked, cleaned, and waxed the floors became a great manipulator because she needed to find a way to survive because she didn't have that kind of spine that a woman like her mother had. I will never feel insecure about my position as an Italian American woman. I am very proud to be Italian, number one. I love being able to make my sauce, and then run away and go support my family and work somewhere. There's balance, and it's all about balance in life. So I see it.

DEADLINE: What is your most precious memory of The Sopranos? He could have been interacting with Jim Gandolfini. It could have been your own disappearance and how it was done, and it could be something with David Chase. That stands out?

OF MATTEO: I was very young when we did that. It is difficult to remember many things. Even making this new observation, I find that other actors will tell me what happened. When we have the kids on the show, they don't remember because they never actually saw them, and many of the older actors say, We will go see them again, but we haven't seen the show. One year David Chase gave me a really special gift, a beautiful vintage compact mirror. I was surprised by that because it was not a generic gift that I was giving everyone. He gave me this very specific thing, and I remember writing to him and saying I'm going to appreciate this … I can't say it as eloquently as I probably said to him at the time, but I remember … and my fire burned, that devastated me.

DEADLINE: Fire?

OF MATTEO: You know, my building on Second Avenue blew up and then burned to the ground. A few years ago. So I'm out here. I wouldn't be here, I'd be back in New York. You know, the first person I heard of when that happened, when the news came out all over television? It was David, actually. And I hadn't heard from him since The sopranos, and must have seen it on the news, and called and wanted to know if there was anything I could do. I couldn't believe he checked me out. I was really touched by that.

What happened with the compact was, I told him, man, this business is so scary and it's a constant set of disappointments, but every time I go to a meeting for a new project, I check my lipstick in this mirror, I look at Eyes and I always remember that you thought I was worthy of being on your show and telling your dialogue and telling your stories, and I will never be unsure of who I am again.

DEADLINE: How did the program help you feel this way?

OF MATTEO: He gave me life, in that show, but it transcended the simple fact of being an actor getting a great role. It changed my life to the extent that I was the girl that I was. I grew up on my own shit, like everyone else, my own set of insecurities where I came from living with a mother who … grew up in a neighborhood of women who mainly produced babies, cooked and cleaned, and then my mother, who was never at home, and she looked completely different from all the other mothers. My friends would say that your mother is a lesbian. I was thinking, why is she a lesbian? Because she looked fucking sexy, but she didn't look like the mothers in that neighborhood. She looked like a crazy hippie. So I grew up insecure even in that because I was like, who am I supposed to be? I was having my own identity crisis in Queens because I was basically in Manhattan all day. I was trapped in queens with my grandmother stirring the sauce, you know?