Dr. Dubrow tries to rescue Team Leader Black Hawk's MIA bust

Call it a rescue mission.
On this brand new night BotchedDrs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif met Tanya, an Army Black Hawk crew chief who had been dealing with the consequences of breast surgery that went wrong for years. Every day, she was forced to place a prosthetic breast where her real used to be, or wear several layers of clothing to hide the disparities between the left and right sides of her chest.
"You know, just when I thought I had figured out how to fix even the most impossible breasts, this pops up," Dr. Dubrow told his fellow surgeon.
Essentially, as he put it, Tanya's left breast was "lost in action." And they didn't have much time to act, as it was about to be deployed.
"Once I received the announcement of the deployment, I knew I had to fix my breast because the last thing I want to think about is my prosthesis," he explained in a confessional. "I don't want to go into that deployment in my current condition."
During Tanya's consultation, she gave doctors more context on how she ended up with two very different breasts.
"I had my first child … you know, breastfeeding and all of those good things. I went down the road to go bigger. I ended up with a triple D. And I felt awkward," Tanya explained. "So I went to get smaller and get up. Then, my scars became extremely dark. I went to look for the scar revision. The doctor told me that I had to remove part of the breast tissue and put a bigger implant …"
This stopped Dr. Dubrow in his tracks.
"Why would a surgeon ever take a patient to the operating room, remove the breast tissue, and place a larger implant when all they wanted was a scar revision?" he said in a confessional. "You know why? Because I wanted to charge him a lot of money and he's a greedy asshole."
Regardless, Tanya said she continued the procedure, and for a time, was even satisfied with the results. But she soon began to notice redness in the upper part of her left breast, and for the next five months, her surgeon prescribed several antibiotics.
"One day I am in the unit, I get off the flight line and I am going to open the helicopter door and I am too weak to open it. So I am taking the doctor and I am about to pass out," Tanya recalled. "And then they come and grab me. My blood pressure was almost non-existent. And that's the last thing I remember."
When Tanya woke up, her left breast implant had been removed.
"They ended up having to take 70 percent of my muscle because the left breast was seriously infected," he said.
Still shocked by the mismanagement of Tanya's surgeon, Drs. Dubrow and Nassif lead Tanya to the exam room. There, they realized how difficult it would be to fix their breasts.
"Tanya has one of the most difficult things to fix in all breast surgery, which is fixing the breast tissue to the chest wall," explained Dr. Dubrow Botched cameras "It has been made even more difficult by the fact that you have lost muscle and a lot of breast tissue in that area. It may not actually be repairable."
He added: "Let's face it, this is left chest down!"
Despite being initially intimidated by the case, Dr. Dubrow soon found a "creative solution,quot; to give Tanya two symmetrical breasts. He even embraced his military experience in the exam room.
"Dr. Terry Dubrow shows up for the service," he told his team. "We have a rescue mission to complete today. We will rescue the left breast."
He discovered that his pec muscle had been "eaten alive,quot; by the infection, "to the point that he basically doesn't have one anymore." However, Dr. Dubrow's creative method: giving Tanya an internal breast contour by creating a wall on the outside, pushing the implant and giving her a crease in the breast proved successful.
"I have used everything in my weaponry to defeat the enemy and now all I have to do is celebrate my victory," he joked.
Tanya was excited and proudly stated, "I have two boobs!"
"Dr. Nassif, Dr. Dubrow, they have changed my life. I am eternally grateful to them," Tanya added in a confessional. "I hope they know they are put on earth to be angels and help people like me."
