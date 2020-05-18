Dr. Dubrow tries to rescue Team Leader Black Hawk's MIA bust

Call it a rescue mission.

On this brand new night BotchedDrs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif met Tanya, an Army Black Hawk crew chief who had been dealing with the consequences of breast surgery that went wrong for years. Every day, she was forced to place a prosthetic breast where her real used to be, or wear several layers of clothing to hide the disparities between the left and right sides of her chest.

"You know, just when I thought I had figured out how to fix even the most impossible breasts, this pops up," Dr. Dubrow told his fellow surgeon.

Essentially, as he put it, Tanya's left breast was "lost in action." And they didn't have much time to act, as it was about to be deployed.

"Once I received the announcement of the deployment, I knew I had to fix my breast because the last thing I want to think about is my prosthesis," he explained in a confessional. "I don't want to go into that deployment in my current condition."

During Tanya's consultation, she gave doctors more context on how she ended up with two very different breasts.