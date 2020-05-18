Douglas County fatal shooting victim identified

A man was identified who was shot to death in Douglas County last week.

Fletcher Lou Bodnar, 36, was killed Friday at a residence in the towns of Castle Pines, according to the Sheriff's Office. The cause and form of his death, to be determined by the county coroner's office, is pending.

Dominique Wogan, 33, was arrested Friday night on suspicion of second-degree murder in the shooting that occurred in Block 300 of Ovida Place.

The sheriff's office said in a press release that Bodnar and Wogan "knew each other,quot; and that there was a riot just before the shooting. Details of the nature of the disturbance were not disclosed.

Wogan was also held on suspicion of possession of weapons by a previous criminal.