Donald Trump Shares He Has Been Taking Hydrochloroquine Despite FDA Warnings: "I Think It's Good,quot;

On Monday, #Donnie shared that he is taking an antimalarial drug to lessen symptoms in case he receives the coronavirus, despite the fact that the drug has not been approved to combat COVID-19, according to @FoxLA. She started taking hydrochloroquine "a couple of weeks ago," plus a zinc supplement.

Trump also shares that his doctor did not recommend the medication, the White House doctor gave it to him. Although many of the best medical professionals in his administration advise against the drug, he says it is "good."

See this post on Instagram TSR staff: La & # 39; Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ On Monday, #Donnie shared that she is taking an anti-malaria medication to lessen symptoms in case she receives the coronavirus, even though the medication has not been approved to combat COVID-19, according to @ FoxLA. She started taking hydrochloroquine "a couple of weeks ago," plus a zinc supplement. _________________________________ Trump also shares that his doctor did not recommend the medication, the White House doctor gave it to him. Although many of the best medical professionals in his administration advise against the drug, he says it is "good." _________________________________ "I started taking it because I think it's good," Trump said. "I've heard a lot of good stories. All I can tell you is that so far it seems like I'm fine," he added. _________________________________ The Medicine: Click on the bio link to read more. (📹: @cnbc) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 18, 2020 at 3:59 p.m. PDT %MINIFYHTML5673b098e9d5029929faa1a44a90e67b15%

"I started taking it, because I think it's good," said Trump. "I've heard a lot of good stories. All I can tell you is that so far it seems like I'm fine," he added.

The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to fight the new coronavirus, according to Fox LA.

Trump initially suggested using the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin, despite the fact that no in-depth study has found them safe or effective when it comes to COVID-19.

In fact, the Food and Drug Administration has cautioned against and emphasized that hydroxychloroquine should only be used for formal studies.

To further support the FDA's claims, two large studies have been conducted with around 1,400 patients. There was no benefit when hydroxychloroquine was used. Two more studies published in the BMJ magazine came to the same conclusion, also according to Fox LA.

Two large observational studies, each with around 1,400 patients in New York, recently found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine. Two new ones published Thursday in the medical journal BMJ came to the same conclusion.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!