Donald Trump says hydroxychloroquine prescribed by a White House doctor

While you are not (yet) injecting bleach directly into your veins, Donald trump announced on Monday that he's been taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug that he touted for weeks as a covid-19 cure but actually led to more patient deaths. "It won't hurt me," he proclaimed. Hmmmm …

Even Fox News hosts think Trump could die:

In addition to possible death, according to the Mayo Clinic, the side effects Taking hydroxychloroquine include, but are not limited to: blisters, peeling, skin loosening; decreased urination; defective color vision; Diarrhea; labored breathing; feeling that others are watching or controlling your behavior; feel that others can hear your thoughts; feel, see or hear things that are not there; inability to move the eyes; Large, hive-like swelling of the face, eyelids, lips, tongue, throat, hands, legs, feet, and sexual organs; noisy breathing red and irritated eyes; severe mood or mental changes; sticking out of the tongue; difficulty breathing, speaking, or swallowing; unusual behavior; and unusual facial expressions.

Sounds good!

By now, we have all learned that Donald trump And the gang of jerks that make up his administration are not fans of accountability and oversight, probably due to the fact that they are extremely ardent fans of corruption, enriching their corporate golf buddies and killing people.

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo He is simply the last lackey of the Trump administration to come under scrutiny for all of the above. Last Friday, Trump fired the State Department Inspector General Steve Linick after Pompeo allegedly asked Trump get rid of Linick. Turns out Linick was investigating Pompeo, and we can't have that, right? Now, we know exactly what Linick was scrutinizing: Pompeo's penchant for using minions to literally pick up his dry cleaning, which is too much on his nose, as well as his love for selling arms to the government of Saudi Arabia, who then I used those weapons kill thousands of people in Yemen, including children.

There's more here since the New York Times on Pompeo's best attempt to be released in the remake of The Devil Wears Prada, my emphasis:

The inspector general, Steve A. Linick, who leads hundreds of employees in the fraud and waste investigation at the State Department, had begun an investigation into Pompeo's possible misuse of a designated person to perform personal tasks for himself and his wife, according to advisers. Democrats. That included walking the dog, picking up dry cleaning, and making restaurant reservations.one said, an echo of the whistleblower complaint from last year.

And according to Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Linick was also investigating Pompeo's role in approving arms sales to the Saudi government in 2019, over congressional objections. Some background, since the Times:

The decision to resume lethal help the Saudis and Emiratis It was a major initiative undertaken by Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Trump, who often discussed the importance of arms sales with officers from Raytheon, the Massachusetts-based defense contractor who pushed hard for the suspension to be lifted. of sales in 2017. Congress had imposed the suspension due to discoveries that the bomb fragments traced to Raytheon by investigators were linked to a series of Saudi bombings that killed civilians, including children. Trump had lobbied to resume sales in 2018, justifying it as a job problem. "I want Boeing and I want Lockheed and I want Raytheon to take those orders and hire a lot of people to build that incredible equipment." .

It was Pompeo, the eager lap dog he is, who helped Trump and Raytheon resume sales of that "amazing team" by issue an emergency declaration That specifically cited the role of the Iranian government in the war in Yemen as an excuse to enrich the defense contractor. "In a matter of weeks, those arms started flowing again," Times he wrote "At the end of the year, the number of civilian deaths in Yemen had exceeded 12,000."

According to Pompeo, he had no idea that Linick was investigating him, although he confirmed who called for Linick to be fired. "I went to the president and made it clear to him that Inspector General Linick was not playing a role the way we had tried to run him, that was additive to the State Department, very consistent with what the statute says he is supposed to be doing The kind of activities that he is supposed to undertake to make us better, to improve ourselves, "Pompeo told the Washington Post, using many words that surely sound like the words of a man who wanted to fire someone because he was investigating him.