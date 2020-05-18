Donald Trump Chases Norah O'Donnell During "60 Minutes" Segment – Up News Info

Donald Trump was enraged by a 60 minutes segment in which Norah O & # 39; Donnell interviewed coronavirus whistleblower Rick Bright, with the president even suggesting that ViacomCBS president Shari Redstone "knows how to do things right."

Bright, a former director of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, filed a complaint from whistleblowers last month, alleging that he was expelled for refusing to promote the drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus. He also claims that leaders of the Department of Health and Human Services ignored his warnings about the coronavirus and the need to prepare for the pandemic.

Trump wrote in a series of three tweets, "@60 minutes and third place anchor, @NorahODonnellThey are doing everything possible to degrade our country, for the benefit of radical left-wing Democrats. Tonight they got another & # 39; Whistleblower & # 39; fake, a disgruntled employee who supports the Democrats, makes up stories,

He added "… tells lies. @60 minutes the report was incorrect, which they couldn't care less about. Fake news! I don't know this guy, I never met him, but I don't like what I see. How can a creep like this report to work tomorrow and report to @SecAzar , his boss, after destroying him in T.V.? ….

He continued: “This entire racket of whistleblowers must be examined very closely, it is causing great injustice and harm. I hope you are listening @SenSusanCollins I also hope Shari Redstone takes a look at her underperforming band. She knows how to fix things!

Bright, who had focused on vaccine development, filed a whistleblower complaint after his dismissal, in which he was transferred to a different position at the National Institutes of Health. He testified before a House subcommittee this week, at which time Trump also referred to him as a disgruntled employee.

In 60 minutesBright told O & # 39; Donnell, "I am not unhappy. I am frustrated by the lack of leadership. I am frustrated by the lack of urgency to start developing life-saving tools for Americans. I am frustrating, expressed in the face of our inability to be heard as scientists. Those things frustrate me. "

CBS Evening News continues third since O & # 39; Donnell became an anchor in July, but 60 minutes It was in the top 20 in the recently completed season, with an average of 10.44 million viewers. The show also announced that it would continue the original episodes for another month, extending its season amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Redstone met with Trump last fall, but a company spokesperson denied reports that a possible news channel was among the topics discussed.