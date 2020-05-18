Donald Trump Calls Los Angeles Extension COVID-19 a "Death Wish" on All Levels – Up News Info

As confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to grow in Los Angeles County, Donald Trump collided today with the region's attempt to keep the health crisis under control with language taken directly from Charles Bronson.

"That is a death wish," snapped the first. Celebrity Apprentice A lot of news from last week that the gradual reopening of the City of Angels and the surrounding region could extend their safest home orders through August. "Because there is death on both sides," Trump added after invoking the title of the 1974 Bronson surveillance film in reference to the coronavirus and battered economy during a roundtable at the White House on Monday with restaurant executives.

Having delivered a desired blow this morning at the same meeting, revealing that he has been ingesting the potentially harmful hydroxychloroquine drug for over a week to warn COVID-19, an apparently shocked POTUS was responding to comments from Napa Valley (AKA no. LA County) French laundry owner Thomas Keller.

Of course, it's a little shocking, or maybe not, that the tough conversation Trump hasn't heard before about the fury caused by Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer last week.

The region's top medical official told the almost omnipotent Board of Supervisors on May 12 that "with all certainty," the stay-at-home order that then expires on May 15 will be extended through August. "Our hope is that by using the data, we can slowly lift the restrictions over the next three months," he said in the early days of more retailers and some public spaces that have some degree of accessibility, such as sidewalk pickup.

In various phases of assertion of power, L.A. politicians From a media tour and Joe Biden backed Mayor Eric Garcetti to County Supervisor President Kathryn Barger, they quickly tried to quench the fire from Ferrer's comments as they spread through the media.

Like a chorus out of sync, everyone said that the director of Public Health didn't mean that Angelenos would be locked up until the summer. They all also proclaimed that Angelenos can indeed be in various stages of confinement for many months and even until next year, further confounding the problem and making everyone in the West seem to be riding their own version of the gang. he couldn't shoot straight. Ultimately, the order to stay home was extended indefinitely in both Los Angeles and Los Angeles County as the specific release of the dueling blocks was continued.

While he apparently doesn't know the back story here, a Trump-seeking re-election has long been a staunch advocate of reopening the United States, almost regardless of the health risks in one of the nations most affected by COVID- 19 in the world.

Currently, with most states easing social and economic constraints, there are more than 1.5 million cases of coronavirus in the United States. USA, with more than 90,000 deaths. As reports of growing contempt for social distancing and mandatory mask wear emerge in Los Angeles County, officials today in the sunny region cost approximately 38,500 confirmed cases and about 1,840 deaths.

That's a daily increase of 477 cases and 18 deaths.

However, it should also be noted that at the beginning of each week COVID-19 numbers drop due to a delay in testing over the weekend. That's why most Wednesdays arrive, those confirmed cases and fatality numbers quickly soar in line with a deadly reality.