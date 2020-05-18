Does MLB's altered schedule increase the Rockies' chances of contention?

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Keeler: For Rob Manfred, it's time to hold on or shut up, bro. A few months after causing radical disruption, fate and the coronavirus intervened to force Major League Baseball's hand. In a proposal sent to players last week, the owners dropped an 82-game season on the table with a tentative start to July and a "regionalized,quot; schedule that would give the Rockies four three-game series with their opponents. the Western Division of the National League and in at least two three-game series against each club in the Western American League. So assuming all parties can play well, here's the problem: does a West-to-West setup help or hurt Dick Monfort's aspirations for a postseason position in 2020?

Saunders Well one thing is for sure: The Rockies are not going to win 94 games this season (insert a smiley face emoji here). But following Mr. Monfort's optimistic math, the Rockies will win 48 games in an 82-game season. But playing AL West and NL West does not favor Rox. Colorado has a record 67-96 against the AL West teams, including a combined 0-4 against Houston last season. Colorado was 32-44 against the National League West in 2019.

