Does MLB's altered schedule increase the Rockies' chances of contention?

Keeler: For Rob Manfred, it's time to hold on or shut up, bro. A few months after causing radical disruption, fate and the coronavirus intervened to force Major League Baseball's hand. In a proposal sent to players last week, the owners dropped an 82-game season on the table with a tentative start to July and a "regionalized,quot; schedule that would give the Rockies four three-game series with their opponents. the Western Division of the National League and in at least two three-game series against each club in the Western American League. So assuming all parties can play well, here's the problem: does a West-to-West setup help or hurt Dick Monfort's aspirations for a postseason position in 2020?

Saunders Well one thing is for sure: The Rockies are not going to win 94 games this season (insert a smiley face emoji here). But following Mr. Monfort's optimistic math, the Rockies will win 48 games in an 82-game season. But playing AL West and NL West does not favor Rox. Colorado has a record 67-96 against the AL West teams, including a combined 0-4 against Houston last season. Colorado was 32-44 against the National League West in 2019.

Keeler: So help me out with some more math here. How replacing 10 games against the Royals, Tigers, and White Sox with at least 18 against Houston, Oakland, and the Angels improves your playoff odds? Baseball Prospectus projected that the three bottom clubs in AL Central would win, on average, 73.3 games. The top three clubs in the American League West, by contrast, were slated to score 89.5 wins. While it may throw a lot of projections out the window right now, the drop in quality of what Houston and Oakland are expected to show what the Royals and Tigers bring to the table is still as real as ever.

%MINIFYHTML3dd15b41413ce0fb946f4a8c56c042aa17%

Saunders Not being able to hit the Royals and Tigers is going to hurt, for sure. But in my mind, it all comes down to throwing. The only way the Rockies can become a playoff contender in this new world is to pitch better. To steal a phrase from Talking Heads: "Same as always,quot;.

Keeler: However, do you know what you can't have? A vague month. One month we will solve it once we solve the problems. A compacted schedule reduces the usual regression of the game to the usual means. From 2010-2019, the Rox posted a losing record in April or May in eight of those 10 seasons. A stretch where you go, say 11-15, would represent 32% of your board. After 82 games a year ago, the Rockies were 43-39, 12 games behind the hated Dodgers, with the same record as the Brewers and Phillies: three teams tied for two playoff spots. The tiebreaks could be huge for the 2020 postseason group, and losing Kansas City and Detroit to Houston and Oakland also means missing the opportunity to fill that floor.

%MINIFYHTML3dd15b41413ce0fb946f4a8c56c042aa18%

Saunders We don't know what a possible schedule looks like, but you are preaching to the choir here, Mr. Keeler. The Rockies opened last season with a 3-12 record. If that happens again, they are toast. It was 6-19 in July. Burnt toast On the bright side, if a couple of players get hot at the same time, Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado say, and the pitch is decent, the Rockies could catch fire. The momentum in baseball is impossible to quantify.