DNA test results reveal Rick Ross is the father of Briana Camille's children – he's now asking for immediate support (update)

The test results are ready and court documents show that Rick Ross is the father of the two young children of his former Briana Camille.

According to Bossip, the test results confirmed that he is, in fact, Berkley's father of 3 years and Billion of 2 years. These results come after Briana, who is reportedly pregnant with her third child, requested immediate temporary child support for her children. She claims that Ross has not supported her children since she allegedly kicked them out of her home late last year.

Court documents indicate that Briana has accused Ross of refusing to pay child support, except for the daycare, because there was no DNA evidence. He also claims that he has not paid child support since February this year, as well as his prenatal care, or the children's medical bills, which allegedly cost more than $ 5,000.

How previously reported, Briana applied for paternity and child support earlier this year. Ross reportedly asked the judge to dismiss the case because he had not received adequate notice.

Briana reportedly claims that Rick Ross received the DNA results on May 14th, and since no support arrangement has been made.

Briana, who is a military veteran and was released due to a medical condition, reportedly has not worked in the past four years. That said, he has reportedly spent a large amount of money on rent. food and medical expenses for his children and he asked Ross to reimburse him.

She has requested a hearing as soon as possible for temporary child support and reimbursement of what she has spent on recent child care for her children. A judge has not yet responded to his motion.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94