Disney's Rebecca Campbell limits notable increase in seasons to main broadcast role – Up News Info

Rebecca Campbell, whose promotion to Disney's Direct-to-Consumer & International presidency on Monday put her in charge of Disney +, Hulu, Hotstar, and ESPN +, took a less-traveled path to the C-suite.

For most of his 23 years with the company, Campbell focused on local broadcasting, running individual stations and the ABC-owned Television Station Group, which has stations in New York, Los Angeles and six other markets. After college, he worked on production and programming jobs in Lancaster and Allentown, Pennsylvania, roles with more than faint echoes of the early career periods of former Disney CEO Bob Iger in Ithaca, New York and a studio supervisor for ABC. .

Since 2017, Campbell has made a name for himself at the highest corporate levels of Disney. He worked directly with CEO Bob Chapek, a theme park vet, overseeing the Disneyland Resort, whose theme parks include Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. In the two years prior to that, she oversaw 5,000 employees in 25 countries as president of Disney's operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In his new role, Campbell is a distinct change from predecessor Kevin Mayer, a Harvard MBA who made himself known internally by calculating numbers for several of the company's largest M&A transactions. Mayer, who became CEO of TikTok, spent a good part of his Disney career in the strategy group rather than directly managing a P&L. While many industry watchers were stunned when they ignored it in favor of Bob Chapek when Iger handed the baton over to a new CEO, that information was sometimes cited as an explanation.

Taking Mayer's reins, he will lead the expansion of Disney + in Japan in June, with other key European and Latin American territories to follow by the end of the year. The new subscription service has started quickly with 54.5 million subscribers in its first six months. Despite its successful launch, the streaming service faces questions about its portfolio, some of which have been exacerbated by COVID-19's production limits. Hulu also continues to grow, but the pandemic has postponed its global deployment plans and continues to integrate its programming operations with projects born in FX. Hulu has also added a live TV package to its on-demand offering, seeing initial growth but uncertain industry weather for Internet-delivered TV packages.

Campbell has long analyzed the impact of broadcasting on the media landscape, although for a time it was from the point of view of local broadcasting. For TV stations, the advent of broadcasting has been a complicated, promising, and dangerous development. Disney embraced the potential of digital delivery with initiatives like the Watch ABC app. But more broadly, it operated in a sector whose business models depended on linear advertising, with many decision makers regarding the interruption of transmission with deep suspicion.

The executive's first job at Disney was as vice president of programming at WPVI in Philadelphia, keeping her in Pennsylvania, where she graduated from Bloomsburg University and got her first experience on the station. After becoming CEO of WPVI, he moved to the same position in a larger market, directing WABC in New York and supervising shows such as Live with Regis and Kelly.

Campbell presided over the Disney station portfolio and also oversaw national sales for ABC and ABC Daytime.

During his career at the head of the stations, Campbell did not hesitate to display rhetoric without embellishment when situations occasionally called for it. During a carriage fight with Cablevision in 2010, he released a statement, saying in part: “Time and again, Cablevision chooses fights with programmers, and it is Cablevision's subscribers who suffer the loss. The uncomfortable truth about Cablevision is that it accumulates hundreds of millions of dollars in subscriber fees each year by bringing ABC7. Leaving our station would be the last insult.