Discover the winner of season 18!

As the season finale begins, host Ryan Seacrest reveals for the first time that Dillon James, Jonny West, Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin, and Justin Sam are among the top 5.

"American idol"Aired its season finale 18 on Sunday, May 17. Host Ryan Seacrest He first revealed that Dillon James, Jonny West, Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin, and Justin Sam were in the top 5, which meant that Louis Knight and Julia Gargano were eliminated.

Dillon was the first artist to sing that night, performing "Change The World" by Eric Clapton. The judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel richieI loved it since they considered it to be one of their best performances of the season.

Next up was Francisco, who chose to sing. Harry Styles"Adore You" with his guitar. He was praised for his growing confidence. As for Sam, she demonstrated her skills by lengthening Kelly Clarkson"Stronger" that earned him rave reviews.

Later, Arthur sang "I Don & # 39; t Wanna Be" by Gavin DeGraw. At the end of the first round there was Jonny. He entertained everyone with an amazing performance of "You can't keep a good man down."

Dillon opened the second round with a performance by Bob Dylan"The Times They Are A-Changin & # 39;". Next up was Francisco, singing Maggie rogers"Alaska", which he also performed during his audition.

As for Sam, she yelled "Rise Up" for Andra Day. Meanwhile, Arthur chose his audition song "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" for the second round. Lastly, Jonny performed an original song titled "Makin & # 39; Love", which was also his audition song.

Before the winner was revealed, the judges and a few special guests offered fun performances. Luke sang his new song "One Margarita" before Rascal Flatts and former contestant Doug Kiker joined forces for "Bess the Broken Road."

Lauren Daigle He was also among the artists singing "You Say" with Just Sam. Meanwhile, Katy debuted her new single "Daisie" with Cynthia Erivo join artists this season for an impressive tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Finally, it is time to announce the winner. Ryan named Just Sam the winner of the current season 18!