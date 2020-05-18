Devils & # 39; Cory Schneider says a resolution for the 2019-20 NHL season should come & # 39; soon & # 39;

As one of the representatives of the New Jersey Devils National Hockey League Players Association, goalkeeper Cory Schneider says the players are eager for a possible deadline for when a decision should be made about the 2019-20 season. .

"I think that is everyone's concern right now. Many guys have been asking if there is a deadline," Schenider told reporters in a call Monday. "Like what's the date it's too late and you can have a season or a playoff appearance and then potentially start impacting the next season. I think that's been a question that a lot of guys have asked and be honest I don't necessarily have that answer. "

Since players say they need at least two to three weeks to prepare for the season's resumption, the window is getting thinner, making the veteran netminder believe there is a decision on the horizon.

"It has to come soon because I think you have to make plans, you have to do logistics to warn the boys, with a week or two in advance that & # 39; It is okay, you should inform yourself here and do it before this date, & # 39; " He explained. "We are starting to get to June and July and at that point it even makes sense to restart it, so I think we are getting pretty close to that date."

"I don't know what that date is, but my feeling is that we will have to find out one way or another very soon if this is going to happen because it just starts to affect everything else in the future." "

Schneider said that until there are more concrete plans on how the season will end, he will not contact the team with daily updates.

"I try not to give the boys false hopes or spread rumors or just give details of the calls," Schneider said from his home in New Jersey. "You don't want a lot of people to know that in case you have to move in a certain direction, so we filter the information as necessary.

"You know the boys are panicking and everything, but it's such a unique situation that you can't blame anyone for feeling like this."

The league is reported to be leaning toward a 24-team playoff, and if that's the case, the Devils, 13 points off the second wild card, could see a layoff eight or nine months before the 2020-21 season begins. . in November or December.

The dismissal comes at a bad time for the team and Schneider.

After interim coach Alain Nasreddine took office on December 3, the team was 19-16-8, including points in eight of their last 10 games before the break. The 34-year-old goalkeeper also had a season of ups and downs when he was sent to the American Hockey League and played 14 games with Binghamton. He was recalled on February 20 and went 3-0-1 in four starts, stopping 119 of 125 shot attempts. Schneider posted a shutout on March 1 against the Anaheim Ducks, the first since February 21, 2019 (Senators from Ottawa).

A Marblehead, Massachusetts, native was disappointed that the season came to an abrupt halt.

"I felt really good about where I was. I think as a team, we were playing well and we were having fun," said Schneider. "It was great to be back and the team was young. A lot of faces were gone and I went into the locker room and I think Travs (Travis Zajac) said: & # 39; Hi, it's nice to see another old man here with me. & # 39 It's definitely a unique situation from the team's point of view, but you can definitely see the guys coming together.

"For me, just being a part of that and trying to help and contribute on the ice and do the things I always wanted to do. It was great and it was a difficult time for everyone. From my career point of view, as soon as the opportunity playing well and showing that I can still play at that level, so I hope I get the chance to do it. "

When Schneider began his career with the Vancouver Canucks, he was seen as the apparent heir to Roberto Luongo. Now, as Schneider enters the twilight of his career, the Devils have turned to Mackenzie Blackwood, 23, as their No. 1 goalie; He appeared in 47 games this season with an average of 2.77 goals against and a saving percentage of .915. Even with adversity faced in recent years, Schneider believes he can still contribute to the NHL level despite the trend favoring younger players.

"It's amazing how fast it goes. You go into the league and I was a little bit later, so 24 was when I became a full-time NHLer and here I am 10 years later, I'm 34 years old, and you don't,quot; I always I feel that way, "he mused." That number has a stigma now in the league when it used to be the norm, but now anyone over 30, unless you're an elite player, seems like you're taking up space for someone else. "

"It makes it challenging, but it's a good challenge to have it. It's an opportunity to do things and techniques and really try to evolve your game. You may not have the flexibility or some of the physical traits you had when you were younger, but I think as you get older you get more perspective. I think mentally, you are sharper and you can think the game better than when you were younger. For me, just try to take advantage of my skill set. "

The Devils netminder is under contract during the 2021-22 season with an AAV of $ 6 million and intends to continue playing either in New Jersey or elsewhere.

"I am excited to continue my career. I have had no retirement thoughts at all. I have two years left on my contract and that is my obligation," Schneider said confidently. "That's my goal is to do that and then see where it goes from there and obviously things could happen before that. I'm not naive for the commercial side of things, but you know, I feel like when I'm playing Well, I could do a lot for our team on and off the ice. That is the role I want to fulfill and play and just compete.

"Whenever we play again, I just want to make sure I'm ready to go on and show that I can play at a high level."