Detroit Pistons, McDonald’s partner to honor frontline workers – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Happy essential workers were greeted with more than a smile when they stopped at some McDonald's locations across the city.

The Detroit Pistons and McDonald & # 39; s teamed up to thank frontline workers with a free breakfast.

All you have to do is order your free meal on the Motor City front line and show your proof of employment.

This will continue until the end of the month at various locations in Detroit.

