Denver gyms are preparing to reopen. This is how they plan to make you sweat safely.

While their studio has been closed due to the coronavirus, the couple who own the Tough Mudder Bootcamp in Denver have been busy gathering everything they think they need to keep the gym safe for members and staff when they are allowed to reopen. That includes a stock of 2,000 masks, 5 gallons of hand sanitizer, and 7,200 wet wipes.

They bought a non-contact thermometer to measure the temperature of staff members and make sure they don't work while they have a fever. They have also invested in a steam vacuum machine that kills viruses and bacteria on equipment, floors, and other surfaces with explosions heated to 400 degrees.

Gyms in Mesa County received a variation from the state and reopened last week, and a few others have opened for individual classes in accordance with Home Safety guidelines. The rest are still awaiting state approval, but have been planning for that day.

At CrossFit Broadway, which opened last week for individual lessons, owner Jason Kelly ordered a touch thermometer three weeks ago from Amazon and is still awaiting delivery. When you arrive, anyone with a temperature of 99 degrees or above will be sent home. Similar to Tough Mudder Bootcamp, it has a "professional grade floor scrubber,quot; that is approved to kill the coronavirus.

"The floor is cleaned, a bleach spray is applied after each session," Kelly said. “The team is also treated with this bleach formula. Everything that has been touched has been removed before and after your session. "

The Colorado Orangetheory Fitness Studios will also take member temperatures, and they will not be allowed to exercise if they have a fever. At the Tough Mudder Bootcamp, only staff members will be tested for temperature, owner Brian Anglin said.

Gym operators generally plan 30-minute windows between classes to sanitize equipment and other surfaces, along with significantly smaller classes in compliance with public health guidelines.

Workers at the Orangetheory Fitness offices have spent the past few weeks practicing the new procedures for cleaning and disinfecting their studios before and after school, according to regional manager Kelsey Donahue. Each piece of equipment and surface will be sprayed between classes with VitalOxide, an EPA-registered hospital disinfectant that has been shown to kill the coronavirus.

Orangetheory Fitness members will be assigned a station at check-in and will be allowed to enter the studio, where they will be asked to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands. Stations will be numbered so that as members rotate from one station to the next, they will be the only person to touch the team. Tough Mudder Bootcamp will have similar rules.

Orangetheory classes typically involve up to 45 members, but Donahue anticipates that the number will be limited to between 8 and 12, depending on city and state orientation. Classes will be shortened to 45 minutes to accommodate cleanup operations.

Brian and Libby Anglin, his wife and co-owner of the Tough Mudder Bootcamp boot camp in Denver through a franchise agreement, have been carefully studying the directives the City of Denver has given other businesses. They also have a 65-page operations manual that came from the national Tough Mudder Bootcamp office, Libby Anglin said, recommending policies and procedures drawn from guidelines and best practices in other states.

"Not only are we going to physically clean (the equipment) with a hand wipe and a cleaner, but we're also going to vaporize it," said Brian Anglin. "About 400 degrees of steam will hit that piece of equipment before the next person comes in and touches it."

Lisa Locker, owner of three Denver-area CycleBar spinning locations, said her studios can operate at just a fifth of their normal capacity.

"My studios have 49 bikes," said Locker. "Including the instructor, there are 50 bikes. We will have our bikes spaced at least six feet apart, and our class sizes will be reduced substantially. We may not have more than 10 people."

The boxes in CycleBar will also be spaced. You will have contactless check-in arrangements and lockers will be assigned at check-in to ensure separation. Clean and sanitized towels will be available, but will not be placed on bikes before class as they were in the past, and members will be encouraged to bring their own.

When 24 Hour Fitness gyms open, they'll have contactless registration via a phone app, and the clubs will be open for 60-minute sessions followed by 30-minute closings for cleanup, according to a corporate media release. After news reports that the company was considering filing for bankruptcy, Chief Executive Tony Ueber wrote a letter to members, saying he is "confident that we will emerge stronger and better in the long term." Planet Fitness has been lazy in response to questions about new policies and procedures during the pandemic.

There seems to be an industry consensus that many gym members may be reluctant to return when gyms reopen, at least at first.

"We're in no rush to get people back," said Kelly of CrossFit Broadway. "We want people to come back when they are ready. If they are not comfortable, there is no point in expanding these rules. It really is about consumer confidence right now. "

