David Arquette Returns as Dewey Riley on Spyglass Media Group Reboot – Up News Info

David Arquette will reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley in the relaunch of the Spyglass Media Group duties Shout. The actor played the role in all four photos of the 24-year-old franchise.

Arquette said: "I am delighted to replay Dewey and reunite with my old and new" Scream "family." Scream "has been a big part of my life, and for fans and me alike, I hope to honor the legacy. from Wes Craven. "

Spyglass says talks are underway to bring back more inherited cast members to the fifth Shout delivery. Feature film production will begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina, when security protocols exist.

The plot details are under wraps, but the film will be an original story co-written by James Vanderbilt (Murder mystery, Zodiac, The amazing Spider Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or not, Rock castle) with Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak of Project X Entertainment producing for Spyglass. Shout Franchise architect Kevin Williamson will serve as EP. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the radio group Radio Silence (Ready or not, V / H / S) will direct and the third member of the Radio Silencio trio, Chad Villella, will be the executive producer alongside Williamson.

Radio Silence said: "It is impossible to fully express how much the work of Wes Craven and the 'Scream' movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers. The incredible stories of Kevin Williamson have entertained and inspired us throughout decades and we are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the film world that Wes and Kevin created so brilliantly together.The amazing script by Jamie and Guy does that legacy justice and we are so excited to bring the next chapter of Shout to the life."

Williamson said: "I am excited to re-team with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next Shout. Her portrayal of the film is original, inventive, and honors Wes' legacy in a wonderful way. Ready or not It was my favorite horror movie last year and I can't wait to see what his incredible talents bring to the "Scream" universe. I am delighted to be a part of that. "

"Just the fact that we can sit in a room with Kevin Williamson and talk about a new Shout The film is a dream come true for me. For years I have wanted to see a new Shout movie, and now we can help make one. We want it to be a love letter for the movies Wes and Kevin created together and for the fans, ”said Vanderbilt.

This collaboration reunites Radio Silence with Sherak and Vanderbilt, who served as producers on Searchlight’s. Ready or not, written by Busick and Ryan Christopher Murphy. Radio Silence also contributed to anthology films. To the southand V / H / S as well as the horror mystery feature film, The devil due.

the Shout Films in four films directed by the late Wes Craven grossed over $ 600 million WW, the first film released in 1996. Williamson wrote the original film and also Scream 2 and Scream 4. Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Arquette, the films follow Sidney Prescott and his war against a succession of assassins, who take on the appearance of Ghostface to stalk and torment their victims. The franchise also spawned a successful television franchise with new characters that ran on MTV and VH1 between 2015-2019.

Arquette recently co-founded XTR, a new production studio, and can then be seen in Brea Grant's upcoming stage comedy, 12 hour shift. Also, Arquette is in pre-production on the independent film, Ghosts of the Ozarks, starring Tim Blake Nelson and directed by Matt Glass and Jordan Wayne Long, both under his production company. His professional fight documentary, You can't kill David Arquette It was recently acquired by Super LTD for distribution in North America.

Vanderbilt recently wrote and produced the hit Netflix feature. Murder mystery, which was viewed by more than 30.8 million accounts during its first three days and is one of the biggest Netflix movie premiere weekends. Fox Searchlight also produced Ready or not with Sherak He will continue to focus on writing, producing, and directing genres through Project X. Next, he's adapting Stephen King's classic novel The long walk, for New Line and director Andre Overdal, who will produce with Sherak, as well as Mystery Murder 2 for Netflix Vanderbilt's numerous writing credits include Zodiac, The amazing Spider Man Films, White house downstairsand True, starring Robert Redford and Cate Blanchett, who also produced and directed. Paramount recently announced that Vanderbilt is ready to write a spin-off for the Transformers franchise.