Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther travels to Michigan to back up challenging barber – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who was sent to jail for opening her business during the coronavirus outbreak, is publicly supporting a Michigan barber whose license was suspended.

Luther was in Owosso, Michigan, appearing with barber Karl Manke. He called Governor Gretchen Whitmer a "tyrant,quot; who will be voted out of office.

The owner of the salon was sentenced to prison in Texas for violating orders to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but was released less than 48 hours later.

Whitmer has defended Michigan's trade restrictions as an important way to stop the virus.

Bars and restaurants can reopen on Friday in Michigan's upper peninsula and the northern lower peninsula.

