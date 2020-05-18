Dallas County Reports Another Death, 224 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Health officials report another coronavirus death and 224 additional positive cases in Dallas.

The total case count in Dallas County is now 7,679, including 177 deaths. The additional death reported today is from a man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie and was seriously ill at an area hospital.

"Today's numbers continue a slight downward trend in the number of new positive cases. How well we do in continuing that trend depends on everyone making good personal responsibility decisions. Currently we still have a wide spread in the community, which means doctors encourage you to avoid unnecessary crowds. When you need to go to a crowd or on public transportation, wear a cloth face covering and maintain a 6 foot spacing at all times. Finally, doctors strongly recommend the use of good hygiene, which includes frequent hand washing and not touching your face, ”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, more than 80% were critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: health care, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, lifeguards and other essential services. functions

%MINIFYHTMLd93e60d8ad1cff3eba412383568f7e4217%

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds were under the age of 65 and approximately half did not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes is a high-risk underlying health condition reported in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total 177 deaths reported to date, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory illness, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.

%MINIFYHTMLd93e60d8ad1cff3eba412383568f7e4218%

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources