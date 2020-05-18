Dallas Code Issues 5,782 Coronavirus Violation Notices, Write Only 32 Citations – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When many North Texas businesses were ordered closed, Dallas citizens flooded the city's hotline 311 with complaints from companies violating state emergency coronavirus orders.

Since April, the Dallas 311 hotline has received 5,383 COVID-19 related calls. Complaints included nonessential businesses that opened too early, crowds too large, and people not following the patterns of social alienation.

For the Dallas Code Compliance Department, making sure emergency orders were followed became a full-time job.

"We pushed our forces, we mustered the troops, and almost all of our 180 officers were deployed just targeting COVID-19 emergency regulations," said director of code compliance Carl Simpson.

According to city records, code enforcement officials have investigated 20,363 cases since April. Some responded to citizen complaints called the 311 hotline, while most cases were protection compliance checks.

Simpson said her code enforcement officers discovered thousands of violations, but also found that the vast majority of companies were willing to comply quickly.

Dallas has delivered 5,782 emergency order violation notices. However, these notices are essentially warnings. There is no penalty or fine while the violation is resolved.

"I would say that 95 to 96% of the people that we have had to deal with, maybe somehow reluctantly, but have been willing to comply," Simpson said.

That's why despite thousands of notices, Dallas issued just 32 citations for violating COVID-19 emergency orders, 24 of which were issued to nonessential businesses and three were later overturned.

This month's most recent appointments were issued to bars and several tanning salons that the city said were opened before the governor's order allowed.

On Monday, gyms, offices and nonessential manufacturing joined the growing number of companies that can reopen in Texas.

As state orders change, so does code compliance work.

The focus will now be on making sure that companies meet occupancy requirements. Restaurants and retail stores are currently required to keep occupancy at 25%, but the state plans to reduce those restrictions soon to 50%.

Simpson said she plans to begin moving some of her law enforcement officers to traditional codes, such as illegal dumping, which have for the most part been suspended.

Although it is often a thankless job, Simpson said he believes his department's efforts in the past two months have "contributed to saving lives."

"This is one of those times when I really believe the code team has been able to stand up and provide a service to our community," he said.

Fort Worth does not have a 311 hotline, but the city established a COVID-19 hotline in March.

Since March 22, the hotline has received 5,424 calls and emails. During this time, Fort Worth code compliance officers have issued nine citations to companies.