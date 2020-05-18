Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden reopens June 1 with COVID-19 changes – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will reopen on Monday, June 1, but with many changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, issuing timed tickets will help minimize physical contact and adhere to social distancing guidelines while enjoying a visit to the Arboretum.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and employees, and these new plans and procedures make this possible. Requiring time-specific tickets to purchase online minimizes physical contact and helps us determine the correct number of visitors at any time. We have also created a one-mile, one-way path around the garden to make it easier for our visitors to enjoy our beautiful gardens while distancing themselves socially, ”said Mary Brinegar, president and CEO of the Dallas Arboretum.

Advance online ticket reservations (up to seven days in advance) are now required for membership and nonmembers alike.

Also, tickets will not be sold at the door.

Other specific operating rules include:

Reservations are for blocks of four hours.

Colored bracelets will be given to guests upon entering the garden, indicating the time of departure.

The Arboretum will assign all guests a parking space to allow social distancing at the gates and in the parking lots.

Groups are limited to no more than 5 people. Be patient and keep a distance of six feet from people outside your group. Gift certificates or other promotional tickets can be redeemed by calling the office number listed above to reserve your visiting time.

A maximum of 1,000 people in the garden at any time during a four hour block.

Guests are expected to follow the City of Dallas policy and guidelines for wearing face covers and practicing social distancing.

Anyone over the age of 2 should consider using some form of covering their nose and mouth, such as a homemade mask, scarf, kerchief, or kerchief, within six feet of another person. Only two sets of baths are open. Bathrooms will be limited to 25% of capacity and you will need to wear a mask.

The Dallas Arboretum also announced its summer exhibit, "Celebrating the Familiar,quot; by Seward Johnson, supported in part by the Dallas Public Tourism Improvement District, a collection of 20 life-size cast bronze figures to be exhibited from the June 22 to July 31. Johnson's sculptures of people performing familiar tasks in an ordinary life were meant to celebrate the great value of ordinary tasks. Creating the fine details of people's poses, gestures, and expressions are the defining elements of their work.

Brinegar added: "We invite you to,quot; let nature take care of you, "especially all who have been homebound in recent months. Being outdoors rejuvenates your senses and heals your mind and soul. The garden is flourishing. and ready for the summer with begonias, impatiens, salvias, zinnias and more. With the Seward Johnson exhibition also open soon, we invite you to bring a picnic, take a walk and enjoy our beautiful gardens. We have missed you and hope to give you the welcome. "

Other Notes:

The Dallas Arboretum encourages visitors to bring their own food and drinks, as there is a minimum food service available, and to carry any personal trash when leaving the garden.

The water sources are not operable. There is a refillable water filtration system in the main information booth and the Vending Machines with water and Gatorade will only be available near our camp in the middle of the garden.

There are no operating trams.

Wagon rentals are not available.

Maps can be collected at the information booth at each entrance.

All buildings are closed, including the Hoffman Family Gift Shop, a tasteful test pavilion, the DeGolyer House, and the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden.

Members can still enter from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for morning walks with prior reservation.

While members enter for free with their current membership, they must reserve a block of time online and in advance.

For more information on gardening procedures during this time, see the Know Before You Go FAQ.