Cynthia Bailey updates fans on her and Mike Hill's wedding plans. Is it still happening on 10/10/20?

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have been waiting for their wedding for a while, but will they be able to get married as planned? As you know, the two of you will celebrate your ceremony on the very special date of 10/10/20, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and all the rules of social distancing, everything is up in the air!

During a new interview for HollywoodLife, the RHOA star updated fans about the status of her upcoming wedding.

The reality TV celebrity mentioned that she and her fiancé are still working on some details, but in the end, whether or not their dream wedding date is still a reality is in "God's hands."

‘The wedding is something I'm trying to figure out if I want to move on. 10/10/20 was the perfect date for us, and now I don't know if it's so perfect. I don't want to force the wedding just because we set the date. For now, everything is ready for 10/10/20. We are still planning to do the big shebang in Atlanta, "she said.

But does that mean they will get their big hit as expected?

Apparently, the couple has already considered some other options in case they can't have 250 guests.

One of them is to keep the celebration fairly small this time and then renew the vows when everything is back to normal.

Cynthia is the most concerned about the safety and health of the entire family and the guests who would have to travel and gather in large groups to attend their wedding.

‘I don't want to keep the date just because we had to have it. And people are going to show up in a mask and (don't) feel comfortable surrounded by people … we have 250 people on this wedding list that we would like to have there to celebrate with us. We have everything in place and hopefully in the next few weeks I will be able to call him. I don't know what the world is going to say. It is in the hands of God. "



