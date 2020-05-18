Cynthia Bailey Praises Kandi Burruss for Her Birthday – See Emotional Message

Cynthia Bailey praised Kandi Burruss for her birthday and wrote an emotional message on her social media account. To mark the event, she also shared some photos.

‘Happy birthday @kandi! You are one of the most beautiful, loving, generous, talented, humble and kind spirits that I have the pleasure to call my friend. You are so deserving of all the many blessings that continually come to you. Very grateful for your love, friendship, support and inspiration. Enjoy your special day "# happybirthdaykandi #taurusseason,quot;, Cynthia captioned her post.

Somoene said: Feliz Happy birthday Kandi! We love you Queen! "And another follower posted this message:" Now I see why she acts the way she does … Taurus Happy Birthday. "

Another commenter wrote: ‘Happy birthday Kandi. You two are my favorite housewives, "and someone else asked," Hi Cynthia. Does Kandi wear your line of glasses? Either way. I like. Have a beautiful weekend. "

Another follower posted this message: ‘The happiest of birthdays @kandi ♥ ️. Blessings, abundance of love and peace … "

Other than this, Cynthia shared a couple of new photos in her RHOA virtual meeting outfit. She looks like a goddess as you will see yourself in the photos below.

'Make sure you tune in for Part # 2 of the Real Housewives of the Atlanta Gathering tonight at 8pm EST🍑Dress: @tarikedizofficial Glam: @hotlikefirre & @jtavar_ & # 39; Cynthia captioned the post in the that flaunts its beauty.

A fan praised her and said, "I have never seen a more beautiful woman." The most beautiful of all. Gorge for no damn reason, "and a disappointed former RHOA fan posted this message:" I can't look. The whole show has changed. But you're still beautiful. "

In other news, Cynthia shared a new video with her 3-mile walk. He started doing this for a few weeks and tells fans that he feels great. But with this video, she triggered some skin whitening rumors coming from some followers.



