CU Buffs of men's basketball near end of 2020-21 non-conference schedule
The most anticipated basketball showdown in years at the CU Events Center will begin at an inopportune moment. However, given the commitments that are already filling the schedule for the Colorado Buffaloes and the Kansas Jayhawks, a pre-Christmas showdown on the night of the week was the best date on which former Big 12 Conference rivals could be established.

Last week, Kansas announced its non-conference schedule, with the return date for a home-and-home series with the Buffs scheduled for Tuesday, December 22 at the CU Events Center. Not the ideal time for two shows that qualified when KU recorded a home win against the Buffs last season. But with both squads engaged in conference-free tournaments, as well as CU schedule adjustments brought about by the move from the Pac-12 Conference to a 20-game league schedule, the late-December leg of the weeknight It was one of the few dates available.

Kansas is expected to become a preseason Final Four candidate again, and it will be the Jayhawks' first visit to Boulder since Dec. 13, 2013 – a Buffs victory immortalized by Askia Booker running 35 feet on the buzzer.

"A lot of it was at the KU end. When we first established that contract, that was the date they had available, ”Boyle said. "Not ideal. We'd rather have it in early December. But with us going to a 20-game league schedule this year, there's a week out there that was off the market. That makes it even a little bit more difficult. You have less teams to get, but you also have fewer spaces to win. "

The Buffs already have a complete list of Saturday games for December, including the Saturday before the KU matchup on December 19, when CU faces TCU in Las Vegas as part of the first Pac-12 Coast to Coast Challenge. The exhibit at T-Mobile Arena will also feature Pac-12 / Big 12 matchups between Washington and Oklahoma, and Oregon will have a Big 12 team yet to be determined. The lineup also includes a women's basketball showdown between Oregon and Baylor.

On Saturday, December 5, the Buffs are slated to host Washington State as one of their two December league contests in the new Pac-12 20-game format. CU visits Arizona on Wednesday, December 2 in the first conference opening in program history. The Buffs are also hosting the state of Colorado in a game that will likely take place the weekend of December 12, completing the December weekend dates before the Jayhawks can be selected.

