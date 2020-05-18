COVID-19 tech-assisted tracking has some issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Taking advantage of current technology to combat the coronavirus pandemic is becoming more complicated than it seemed.

The first states of EE. USA That they implemented smartphone apps to trace the contacts of COVID-19 patients are dealing with technical flaws and a general lack of interest from their residents. A second wave of tech-assisted pandemic surveillance tools is on the way, this time with the impression of tech giants Apple and Google. But those who face their own problems, including possible precision problems and the fact that they will not share any information with governments that can help track the spread of the disease.

Tracking contacts is a mainstay of infection control. Traditionally it is carried out by trained public health workers who interview those who may have been exposed, then urge them to get tested and isolate themselves. Some estimates require that up to 300,000 US workers. USA Get the job done effectively, but so far those efforts have been delayed.

Other tech companies like Salesforce have offered database tools to aid manual tracking efforts, though they also pose privacy concerns due to the need to collect and store detailed information about social connections, health status, and the whereabouts of people.

Privacy advocates warn that the danger of creating new government surveillance powers for the pandemic could create much bigger problems in the future. In a new policy document shared with The Associated Press, the United States Civil Liberties Union warns state governments to be more careful and to establish stricter privacy procedures before implementing technology to detect and curb new outbreaks of coronavirus .

Even the most privacy-oriented tools, such as those that Apple and Google will launch soon, require restrictions so that they do not become instruments of surveillance or oppression. "The risks of being wrong are enormous," said Neema Singh Guliani, a senior legislative adviser to the ACLU.

The ACLU report says the worst location tracking technology should be rejected outright, such as apps that track individual movements through satellite-based GPS technology and feed confidential personal data into centralized government databases. "Good designs don't require you to collect location information from people and save it," said Singh Guliani.

He urged governments to establish rules that address both privacy and effectiveness so that surveillance tools do not interfere with more conventional public health methods.

Utah, North Dakota, and South Dakota were the first US states. USA Launching voluntary phone apps that allow public health departments to track the location and connections of people who test positive for the coronavirus. But the governors have not been very lucky in obtaining the widespread participation necessary for them to work effectively.

The state with the highest known participation rate so far is South Dakota, where last week about 2% of residents had the Care19 app on their phones. Last week was also the first time that he had a single infection. The same app is receiving even less support in North Dakota.

"This is a red state," said Crystal Wolfrum, a paralegal in Minot, North Dakota, who says she is one of the only people among her neighbors and friends to download the app. "They don't want to wear masks. They don't want to be told what to do. Many people I talk to are, like, 'No, you're not going to follow me.'

Wolfrum said he doubts the app is useful, both because of people's caution and its poor performance. He gave it a bad review at the Google app store after he didn't notice the long shopping trips he made over the weekend to Walmart and Target stores.

North Dakota is now looking to launch a second app based on Apple-Google technology. "It was quickly brought to market," due to urgent need, Vern Dosch, the state's contact locator facilitator, told KFYR-TV in Bismarck. "We knew it would not be perfect."

The ACLU is taking a more measured approach to the Apple and Google method, which will use Bluetooth wireless technology to automatically notify people of possible COVID-19 exposure without revealing anyone's identity to the government.

But even if the app is described as voluntary and personal health information that never leaves the phone, the ACLU says it's important for governments to put in place additional safeguards to ensure companies and public agencies don't make showing the app a condition. access to jobs, public transport, supermarkets and other services.

Governments experimenting with the Apple-Google approach include Washington state and several European countries.

Swiss epidemiologist Marcel Salathé said that all COVID-19 applications so far are "fundamentally broken,quot; because they collect too much irrelevant information and do not work well with Android and iPhone operating software. Salathé wrote an article that favors the privacy protection approach that tech giants have taken since then, and considers it the best hope for a tool that can really help isolate infected people before they show symptoms and spread the disease.

"You will remember your coworkers, but you will not remember the random person next to you on a train or really close to you at the bar," he said.

Other US Governors USA They are studying technology designed to complement manual contact tracking efforts. Already earlier this week, Rhode Island has said it will launch a contact tracking database system built primarily by software giant Salesforce, which has said it is also working with Massachusetts, California, Louisiana and New York on a similar approach.

Salesforce says it can use data management software to help trained teams trace "relationships between people, places, and events,quot; and identify clusters of viruses down to the level of a neighborhood hardware store. It will be based on manual entry of information collected through telephone, text or email conversations.

"It is as good as many of us using it," Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said at a press conference last week. "If 10% of Rhode Island's population chooses, this will not be effective." The state has not yet outlined what people are expected to opt for.

The ACLU has not yet intervened in the Salesforce model, but has urged contact tracking public health departments to protect individuals from unnecessary disclosure of personal information and not to penalize the self-isolation requirement.