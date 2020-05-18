COVID-19 outbreak reported in River Falls, Wisconsin. Apartment complex – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Pierce County authorities say they have detected an outbreak of COVID-19 at an apartment complex in River Falls.

Neither Pierce County nor the city of River Falls identified the apartment complex by name, but said three homes within the complex have people who tested positive in the past week.

In addition, 11 other people living in the apartments currently show symptoms of the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, along with the possibility of chills, muscle aches, and loss of sense of smell or taste.

"The health problems and impacts of this virus are real. COVID-19 is in our community and we need to continue to be vigilant and socially responsible to limit the potential spread in our community and in the most vulnerable populations, ”said Mayor Dan Toland.

Those affected were isolating or quarantined.

Health officials said they notified, or were in the process of notifying, residents of the apartment complex.

“As a reminder, anyone who is not feeling well should stay home and avoid spreading illness. People with mild symptoms should contact their healthcare provider and request a test, "said the health department.