COVID-19 has isolated some seniors even further, so the city of Texas now calls older residents just to chat – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The social estrangement during the coronavirus pandemic has left some older Americans feeling more than isolated. So when the 81-year-old Texan Dell Kaplan received an offer to receive calls from a stranger just to chat, he was immediately engaging.

"He feels pretty lonely here alone," said Kaplan, a Collin County resident who has missed meals with friends, family gatherings and was attending classes at a nearby university.

The program offered by the City of Plano is among those that have appeared in the United States during the pandemic to help older adults with a simple offer to chat.

"It's really just to give them a social outlet that they wouldn't otherwise have," said Holly Ryckman, a library support supervisor who is among the 15 employees of various city departments in Plano that they have been doing together. around 50 calls a week from April.

Brent Bloechle, a library administrator who helped organize the program, said the city plans to keep it at least until mid-summer, and perhaps permanently.

People who receive the calls have various amounts of social interaction in their lives, Ryckman said. Many, he said, speak of relatives who are in contact, so their calling could be "a piece of the puzzle,quot; that helps them stay engaged.

That's the case with Kaplan, who regularly talks to his daughter, granddaughters, and friends, keeps up with people on Facebook, and has been participating online in his adult learning classes.

But Kaplan said his biweekly conversations with Ryckman give him something to look forward to "in addition to the usual."

Laurie Onofrio-Collier has been making calls to seniors in the US. USA From your California home as part of AARP's Friendly Voices program. Onofrio-Collier said his goal is for each person he calls to "feel elevated, feel good."

Like the Plano program, Friendly Voices volunteers guide people to resources if they need help from local groups for things like buying groceries: AARP's Community Connections site lists groups across the United States that offer help, but the main point is the conversation.

Onofrio-Collier said that some people he has called live with a spouse, while others live alone.

She said the conversations touch on everything from hobbies to vacations and happy memories.

Onofrio-Collier joined a caller during a shared experience: "We ended up talking about how … when we were kids we loved reading so much that we would read under the covers with a flashlight."

"I hang up the phone with a smile," said Onofrio-Collier.

She is among the approximately 1,000 volunteers who make the calls, according to Andy Miller, senior vice president of AARP Innovations Labs.

Miller said some people want help with technology to stay connected to their grandchildren. A volunteer helped a woman discover how to play checkers online with her grandson.

"We are seeing a lot of that, where people are just trying to stay connected to the family in a way that they probably didn't before," Miller said.

Older adults are among those who are particularly vulnerable to serious illness and death from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That is why health officials are encouraging people over 65 to stay home, even as some states loosen restrictions imposed due to the pandemic. For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms, and the vast majority recover within a few weeks.

"Some older adults may be the last to leave due to vulnerability," said Miller.

Kaplan, who retired 11 years ago after more than two decades running the Plano senior center, said she and Ryckman did not know each other, but found common ground by talking about the city and dealing with isolation at home. .

Ryckman said the calls have been "a gift,quot; to her.

Kaplan said that when she feels it's safe for her to venture to places other than the grocery store, she plans to visit the library and meet Ryckman in person.

