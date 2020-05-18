Coronavirus vaccine may be ready in 2020, but don't "trust it,quot; – BGR

We shouldn't expect a coronavirus vaccine in 2020, according to Dr. Tom Inglesby of Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccine development is time-consuming and requires extensive testing, even when scientists work at breakneck speed.

We have already been in the new coronavirus pandemic for months, and although social distancing and orders to stay home have helped slow the spread of the disease, a vaccine could make things much easier. From the start of all this, we were warned that waiting for a vaccine before 2021 was silly, but with scientists accelerating the development of multiple candidate vaccines, there is hope that one will be available sooner rather than later.

Now, in an interview with NBC News, the director of the Center for Health Safety at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Dr. Tom Inglesby, says we can keep hope, but "don't count on it." .

In an episode of NBC's Meet the Press, Inglesby noted that vaccines typically take much more than a year or even a year and a half to develop. However, with so much work on coronavirus research and vaccine development, the timeline may be significantly shortened.

"Since there are now 110 vaccine projects underway worldwide, all of the world's leading vaccine companies are working on this in some way, and since Tony Fauci and Moncef Slaoui are now leading figures in the United States in this project and they both think it's possible, I think it's possible, "Inglesby told NBC's Chuck Todd. “But, everything would have to be broken the right way, and there are many ways it might not work. So I don't think we should trust that. "

That is a fair evaluation. Yes, work on a coronavirus vaccine started quickly and has continued at breakneck pace in laboratories around the world, but it is not a simple process. The safety and efficacy of vaccines must be ensured before they can be released to the public, and we certainly do not want half-baked treatments to be offered to millions or billions of people who could suffer serious health consequences.

There have also been setbacks, with some drugs failing initial testing and scientists being forced to rethink their approach. That's not out of the ordinary when it comes to vaccine development, but when everyone is waiting for treatments to be available, the drama surrounding the work increases exponentially.

For now, we should be as realistic as possible and assume that a vaccine will not be available until early 2021 at the earliest. That means we must continue to do what we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe through social estrangement, the use of face shields, and basic cleanliness.

Image Source: Top Photo Corporation / Shutterstock