Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from May 18, 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota's stay-at-home order has expired, and retail stores across the state are reopening Monday with restrictions and reduced capacity. Meanwhile, bars, lounges, and gyms are still closed to customers on-site. Under the new Stay Safe Minnesota order, they will be allowed to reopen on June 1.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

