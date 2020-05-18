Coronavirus summary: what happened today

That doesn't prove it works. It was a small test, only eight people, all healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, and the data has not been publicly shared. Still, it would appear to be an important step in the right direction, one that the world has been desperate to take.
A company called Moderna is collaborating on the vaccine with the agency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which has led clinical trials (more are being done).
The company said the eight volunteers produced at least as many virus neutralizing antibodies as would be seen in someone who recovered from Covid-19. That's the goal of a vaccine, to make the body make those antibodies without getting sick. And when tested in the lab, Moderna said, the antibodies stopped virus replication, another good sign.
Larger and longer studies will be needed to determine if this vaccine can protect people from contracting the virus in real conditions. It is not even certain that the antibodies can do that for this virus, or how long protection could last.
Moderna's technology, which involves genetic material called mRNA, is relatively new and has not yet produced an approved vaccine for any disease. Still, the positive signs for this excited Wall Street.
That's good, experts say, because the world will need multiple vaccines from multiple manufacturers to meet the urgent need for billions of doses. Still, there is widespread concern that all this rush may compromise safety: It usually takes several years, at least, to thoroughly test a new vaccine for unexpected problems.
Medical workers can pay a high mental price
Many doctors, nurses and emergency personnel working on the front line of the pandemic are Experts say they struggle with the mental health consequences that are likely to continue and could worsen, even as the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths begins to decline.
As the adrenaline rush of dealing with the first wave of infections wears off, medical workers may be left with the trauma of witnessing so much death and extreme illness. Recent international studies of healthcare workers treating patients with the virus have found high rates of anxiety and insomnia, among other problems.
"There is a wave of depression, disappointment, true PTSD and a feeling that we don't care anymore," said the chair of the emergency department at a New Jersey hospital.
The other problems many health workers face due to the pandemic (spouses who have lost their jobs, children who now need homeschooling, in order to socialize with their colleagues after work) can cause decompression. it is almost impossible. And there is no finish line in sight.
Some medical workers are offered specialized therapy aimed at preventing long-term psychological damage from taking hold and helping them to continue to do their jobs effectively.
Where poor health makes more people vulnerable
We know that having an underlying health problem like diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, heart disease, or chronic lung disease can make people who contract the virus much more likely to die or become seriously ill.
Those conditions are not found uniformly everywhere. They are much more prevalent in some areas of the United States than others.
To help us understand which areas may be particularly vulnerable, PolicyMap, a company that analyzes local health data, created a health risk index for The Times. The index uses C.D.C. data to estimate the proportion of people in each county who have at least one of the diseases listed above.
Counties with health risk indices above the national average are shaded in red on the map. They include large parts of the south and the Appalachians, along with much of the Midwest and Great Plains. In some, it is estimated that almost half of all residents are medically vulnerable.
Many of those areas have not yet had a significant outbreak; If they do, it could be especially serious.
What you can do
Time travel (mentally). Imagining the future, for example, how you want to feel when the pandemic ends, and remembering memories, both pleasant and painful, can help you build resilience in the face of adversity, according to Adam Grant, a psychologist.
Avoid exhaustion. It is normal to have some feelings of worthlessness at a time like this. To stay motivated, try breaking big goals down into small, specific tasks, avoid perfectionism, and think about what you could do to help others.
Give an appropriate graduation gift. Recognize your 2020 graduate with a good certificate for a future experience, treasured school souvenir photos, or a durable gift that can last a lifetime, like a cast iron skillet.
What are you doing
When my company ordered everyone to take at least a week's vacation, I created Backyardia vacation postcards and sent them to all my friends and family. On the back, I wrote a note about how much fun I was having at Los Basementos and Isle o ’Couch, and about my visit to West Porch. It was a fun and fun way to reach everyone and let them know you were thinking of them.
– Emily Tuzson, Shaker Heights, Ohio
