coronavirus: researchers in Pune make nano-based handwash disinfectant – Latest News

A team of researchers and academics in Pune in Maharashtra have said that they have developed a water-based disinfectant and an eco-friendly, non-toxic product based on nano materials that can be used to clean grocery items and toys amid the coronavirus outbreak. The formulations were prepared by a team led by Dr. Ravindra Chaudhari of Shri Shiv Chhatrapati College in Junnar, in association with former Director General of the Center for Materials for Electronic Technology (C-MET) Dr. Dinesh Amalnerkar.

"Everyone knows that aggressive hand hygiene is of utmost importance in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. The predominant hand hygiene solutions recommended by the World Health Organization include hand sanitizers based on alcohol as well as soap and water, "said Amalnerkar.

He said there are concerns about the effectiveness of handwashing with soap and water (particularly to kill fatal viruses), while alcohol-based hand sanitizers suffer from drawbacks such as flammability and reduced skin barrier function due to dryness after repeated washes.

"We have developed a fast-acting, eco-friendly antimicrobial handwashing formulation based on a combination of a possible nano-metal antimetal compound mixed with aromatic medicinal herb. This formulation shows antibacterial, antifungal, and potential viral anti-activity with a mode of similar action, "he said.

Chaudhari said the formulation does not show an adverse effect on planes and fish, as confirmed by extensive toxicity investigations along with samples of commercially available hand cleaners, toilets and floor cleaners.

"Our handwashing formulation is water-based and the components are fully biocompatible," he added.

Amalnerkar said the WHO, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, has recommended the repeated use of 1 percent sodium hypochlorite bleach to disinfect community facilities by spraying and mopping or cleaning common touch surfaces.

"The WHO also suggests using 70 percent alcohol in certain situations. Although dilute sodium hypochlorite bleach solution is inexpensive and fast-acting against most viruses and bacteria, it is harmful to mucous membranes and skin on contact, "said Amalnerkar.



He added that such disinfectants, however, cannot be used for edible items such as raw vegetables, raw meat, raw shellfish, and fruits that are susceptible to contamination.

"But the efficacy of washing with water alone remains highly uncertain in a pandemic situation like COVID-19, where there is a possibility that asymptomatic people will manipulate such items," he added.

Chaudhari said his biocompatible, non-eco-toxic disinfectant formulation is based on nano materials embedded in silk fiber.

"The antimicrobial activity and non-eco-toxic nature of such water-based disinfectants have been established in the laboratory, and such formulations can be safely used to clean edible items as well as children's toys," he added.

A team member, Dr. Pramod Mane, said the disinfectant can be added with powdered detergent to clean clothes and provide additional antibacterial and antifungal action.