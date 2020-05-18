Coronavirus Impact: St. Paul's Wabasha Street Caves to Close in November – Up News Info

A St. Paul landmark is the latest to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After 27 years, the Wabasha Street Caves will close in late November. Owners Donna and Steve Bremer say the decision was incredibly difficult.

%MINIFYHTML9580c48c1798c59dad453f8bd934424315%

“The past 27 years have been an adventure for our family, and we have been blessed with the best employees, who are like an extended family to us! We are sorry to have to end this in a time of uncertainty, but we send our hope of blessings and health to all of you, "said Bremer.

%MINIFYHTML9580c48c1798c59dad453f8bd934424316%

According to the owners, private tours will still be honored. The place may also offer some public tours if allowed. You can find the latest updates on their website here.