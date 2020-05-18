Coronavirus changes the way families experience the loss of loved ones – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The coronavirus pandemic has changed almost every aspect of American life, including the way families cry after losing a loved one.

"This is not the way I wanted my father to die," said Alex Cisneros.

Cisneros, a Los Angeles County MLK outpatient urgent care nurse who lives in La Puente, reflected on the devastating loss of her father Alfonso Cisneros, who died after a two-week battle with COVID-19 where he was just he was allowed to have virtual visitors. .

"It is devastating to be a witness," said Noelle Berman. "Really is."

At the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where Berman works as a family counselor, the loneliness of recent burials has been jarring.

"People are dying alone, and they are crying alone," she said. "My position here is to help people get through the worst day of their lives and literally control it."

But with the newly installed plexiglass barriers to keep families and staff safe, Berman said he cannot hug people.

It is a setting that has been unfolding in countless cemeteries, including the Evergreen Cemetery and the crematorium in Boyle Heights.

"This year is different," said Arturo Núñez, deputy director of operations.

The landscape is more covered than normal, in part because two of the cemetery's former caretakers have been isolating themselves in their homes as demand has skyrocketed.

"I do everything," said Núñez. "I run the administration, process the ashes, and also help with the burials."

It also tracks monthly amounts of cremations and burials.

In April last year, the cemetery handled approximately 250 cremations and burials. In April of this year, Núñez said he drove 497.

"For some reason, it has been heavy," he said.

Back at Hollywood Forever, a 60-year-old aspiring comedian who died of a heart attack was buried with a single yellow flower in his coffin. Cemetery staff replaced the man's family.

"They cannot be with their loved ones at the funeral or burial if they had COVID or not," Berman said.

And as Cisneros and his family finalize the arrangements for his father who contracted the virus in a nursing home, there was a memory that kept playing.

"Monday through Friday, he would get up at 3 in the morning with me and accompany me to the bus stop in south central Los Angeles," said Cisneros. "‘ Son, I want to walk with you. I want to make sure you're okay. "That was my dad."