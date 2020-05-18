Conflict between the USA USA And China due to coronavirus eruption at the World Health Assembly

A World Health Organization meeting that was supposed to chart a path for the world to combat the coronavirus pandemic on Monday became a showcase for mounting tensions between China and the United States over the virus.
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at the start of the forum that Beijing would donate $ 2 billion to fight the coronavirus and send doctors and medical supplies to Africa and other countries in the developing world.
The contribution, to be spent for two years, is more than double what the United States had been giving to the global health agency before President Trump cut US funds last month, and could catapult China into At the forefront of international efforts to contain a disease that has claimed at least 315,000 lives.
But it was also seen, particularly by US officials, as an attempt by China to avoid closer scrutiny of whether it withheld information about the outbreak from the world.
Mr. Xi made his videoconference announcement to the World Health Assembly, an annual decision-making meeting of the W.H.O. This is practically done this year due to security considerations during the pandemic. Trump declined to address the two-day meeting, providing the Chinese president with an opportunity to be one of the first world leaders to address the 194 member states.
"In China, after making careful efforts and sacrifices, we have changed the course of the virus and protected lives," said Mr. Xi. "We have done everything possible to support and help countries that need it."
In videotaped statements to the assembly after Mr. Xi spoke, Alex M. Azar II, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, responded with strong criticism to both W.H.O. and China, saying that their handling of the coronavirus outbreak caused unnecessary deaths.
"We must be frank about one of the main reasons this outbreak got out of control," said Azar. "There was a failure on the part of this organization to obtain the information the world needed, and that failure cost many lives."
In an unequivocal reference to China, he said: "In an apparent attempt to conceal this outbreak, at least one member state scoffed at its transparency obligations, at enormous costs to everyone."
In their comments to the assembly, other leaders criticized the lack of global unity in the fight against the pandemic and, without naming any country, urged nations to put aside their differences.
"No country can solve this problem alone," said Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany. "We must work together."
But Trump administration officials quickly denounced China's aid announcement as an attempt to influence the WHO, which is facing pressure from member states to investigate whether it was complicit in Beijing's lack of transparency in the early days. of the outbreak in Wuhan.
China's "$ 2 billion commitment is a signal to distract calls from an increasing number of nations demanding accountability for the Chinese government's failure to comply with its obligations under international health regulations to tell the truth and warn to the world of what to come, "John Ullyot, a spokesman for the National Security Council said in a statement. "As a source of the outbreak, China has a special responsibility to pay more and give more."
W.H.O. CEO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus nodded at criticism of the organization's handling of the first few weeks of the outbreak, saying the agency would review "lessons learned,quot; from its global response.
But he did not refer to Trump's insistence that the health agency investigate the widely rejected claims by scientists that the coronavirus originated in a laboratory in China. In his speech, Mr. Xi requested that any examination be performed after the health crisis had subsided.
In recent weeks, Chinese leaders and citizens have become increasingly aware of international criticism and open hostility about the initial handling of the outbreak in China. Senior American officials have been scathing, but European leaders have also spoken of the mysteries surrounding the outbreak in China that needed to be addressed.
China's aggressive diplomacy and international anger over exports of Chinese-made medical equipment that turned out to be of poor quality have also contributed to rising tensions.
Around 100 nations have called for an independent investigation into the origins of the pandemic.
In that context, and with the imminent annual start of the National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday, Mr. Xi's move appeared to be an effort to gain international support and allay public concerns in China.
"This is certainly a very difficult time for Xi," said Dali L. Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago. "Clearly, he doesn't want this to really hang over him, given how many countries are compromised and have called for an investigation into the origins of the virus."
Trump's withdrawal from the global stage has created opportunities for China, which has been seeking to reshape Washington-dominated multilateral institutions.
Ryan Hass, a Chinese scholar at the Brookings Institution, said a family pattern had emerged. "Every time Trump withdraws the United States from international leadership, Xi announces that China will take a step forward," said Hass, who was Asia's senior director on President Barack Obama's National Security Council. "Xi has been relentlessly opportunistic in trying to exploit the United States' withdrawal from global leadership to China's advantage."
Washington's weak diplomatic hand was evident Monday when its efforts to lead a coalition of countries seeking gain Taiwan's admission to the assembly as a failed observer. The autonomous island, which Beijing claims as its own territory, had observer status until 2016. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top US officials had recently called the W.H.O. and its members to reinstate Taiwan's admission on Beijing's objections.
Trump The fury against WHO, and its decision last month to freeze financial contributions to the group amid a global pandemic, came when critics pointed to its own administration's slow and failed response to a pandemic that has sickened almost 1 , 5 million people in the United States. States and killed almost 90,000.
For many of the president's supporters, the W.H.O. and other international organizations are to blame for the loss of jobs, low wages, and economic uncertainty in the United States. But Trump will need to convince a large part of the electorate that he was not responsible for the deaths and the great economic calamity caused by the virus. Launching the W.H.O. and the Chinese government as enemies could be an effective way, at least in the eyes of his supporters, for Mr. Trump to fiercely criticize Democrats for their failures in the pandemic.
"Why is China, for decades, and with a population much larger than ours, paying a small fraction of $ to the World Health Organization, the United Nations and, worst of all, the World Trade Organization Where are the so-called & # 39; developing countries & # 39; considered and therefore have great advantages over the United States and everyone else? Trump tweeted over the weekend.
Trump also tweeted that instead of cutting all funding for the W.H.O., he was considering making payments of "10% of what we have been paying for many years, matching much lower payments from China. They have not made the final decision. All funds are frozen. "
White House officials declined to say Monday whether the 10 percent plan could move forward in the coming days.