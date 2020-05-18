US fund Reliance Industries General Atlantic will invest Rs 65.98 billion ($ 870 million) in Jio Platforms, a fourth deal that brings investment in its digital unit to more than $ 8 billion in less than a month.

General Atlantic will acquire a 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms, which includes movies, music apps and telecoms company Jio Infocomm.

The deal puts Jio Platform's equity value at Rs 4.91 trillion and gives it a business value of Rs 5.16 trillion, Reliance said in a statement.

Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, last month forged a $ 5.7 billion deal with Facebook for a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms.

Days later, he obtained a $ 750 million investment from the private equity firm Silver Lake.

The deals, along with Reliance's plan to sell $ 7 billion in new shares, will help the Mumbai-based telecommunications oil giant meet its goal of eliminating $ 21.4 billion in net debt this year.

They also underscore the strength of a digital business that Ambani has built over the past four years in an effort to diversify the Trust form of petrochemicals and refining.

Ambani, the richest man in Asia, launched the telecommunications company Jio in late 2016, driving out several rivals from the market and pushing others to consolidate.

He often says that "data is the new oil."

It has portrayed Jio as a tech company with capabilities to build smart homes, making it a potential rival to Amazon's Alexa-based solutions, connected cars, and security systems.

On Sunday, Reliance President Ambani said: "We are excited to leverage General Atlantic's proven global experience and strategic ideas through 40 years of technology investment for the benefit of Jio."

General Atlantic invests in sectors such as technology, financial services and healthcare, including stakes in Airbnb, Alibaba, ByteDance and Facebook.

