Company of three for the final of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race

Screenshot: Vh1 Screenshot: Vh1

Since the little black box appeared, first at the beginning and then at the end of each episode of season 12 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, informing viewers that Sherry Pie had been disqualified from the end; the inevitable end of the season was partially cleared. Sherry must have done it all the way since most of the season was filmed earlier accusations arose that he had tricked young artists into sending explicit videos. That meant there were only three places left in the last four regulars.

Heidi's departure in week 11 left four deserving queens: Gigi Goode, Crystal Methyd, Jackie Cox and Jaida Essence Hall, vying for the remaining spots. But despite being a couple of weeks late, Gigi's standout performances earlier in the season also made her a huge draw for the finale, a fact that even Gigi seemed to recognize in Episode 12 when she said: "I really want Crystal to be in the top four with me," in a confessional moment that made it pretty clear that most queens knew there were only two points at stake in the semifinals. So, from the start, Episode 12 felt stacked against fan favorites Jaida, Crystal, and Jackie, and anticipation – not by who would do it, but by who didn't – dominated the entire experience.

In the workshop, the remaining contestants mourned the loss of Heidi, who was a true light of the season and should have her own show simply by giving lively talks to people who need a little encouragement and puzzlement over word pronunciations. how hepiphany. But as much as viewers, along with his fellow competitors, hated to see him, last week it was time to leave Heidi. In Episode 11, Crystal won her first challenge, making her a favorite for inclusion in the last four and leaving Jackie, the only remaining queen who hadn't won any maxi-challenges, legitimately concerned if that deficiency would take place in against him.

The mini challenge, along with the rest of the episode, was primarily a snap to the Las Vegas branch of the franchise, RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race LIVE. The queens made headdresses and created busted showgirl characters. Jaida was unintentionally hilarious as he rocked a heavy and poorly balanced helmet that was obviously in danger of falling off at any moment. In fact, he would buy tickets to his Las Vegas show Hey?, presumably just an hour or so from Jaida feeling confused about what the hell she's supposed to be doing. Jackie decided to do a little more with her merkin gag, pulling a pink feather boa out of her panties while making strange pigeon noises. The act was funny and weird, but it highlighted a weakness that would be Jackie's downfall in the main challenge: when asked to be sexy, Jackie always turns to nerdy. This discomfort has been a fall before, for example, when he put her at the bottom of Madonna's challenge, since she is much more like insecurity than any type of person. Crystal, on the other hand, often resorts to nonsense too, but by disappearing into characters like Phenomenal Phil, the unconsciously terrible erotic dance instructor allows her to parody performative sensuality rather than avoid it altogether.

Be one of the first to get an additional 50% discount on sale items at …

The Drag Race LIVE performance brought the full cycle of the entire season.

Gigi ended up being the winner of the mini challenge for reasons that must have been edited, and the episode quickly turned to the main challenge: performing Drag Race LIVE for judges and prospective ticket buyers looking at home. Additionally, queens were assigned the task of contributing an original verse to a musical number focused on staying that bitch, a response to the season's first challenges of creating songs called "I'm That Bitch" and "You Don't Know Me "

Of the remaining queens, all but Crystal had been on top of the season's first challenges, with Jaida beating Sherry Pie for the song challenge victory in week two. And by the end of the season, the queens had only gotten better, though the nerves seemed to be getting the best of Jaida, who had tears in her eyes when the queens recorded their parts of the song.

%MINIFYHTML5a2681b2d743b3d8ed8aef19dacb0e4815%

the Drag Race LIVE the performance brought the entire season to the full circle. In an opening number called "I Made It," all the queens performed in the outfits they wore in the workrooms in the first episodes of the season. It was kind of unpleasant to revisit those first impressions from three months ago: Gigi Goode's haute couture, so delicious in February, seemed less exciting now that we know he's got a whole costume trunk, Jackie's Micky Mouse Club outfit Cox really ended up having very little to do with the most glamorous and adventurous looks Jackie has consistently wielded ever since. Crystal Methyd's deranged acid green clown costume makes perfect sense now. Jaida has remained consistently impressive, and Sherry Pie has never wavered from her devotion to that inflated crinoline ode to Bray the judges don't seem to have enough.

There were no bad performances in the penultimate maxi-challenge. Jackie's verse in "Just the Mirror" was that a disapproving mother played her drag and was especially poignant considering Jackie's avowed conflicts with her disapproving mother about her choice to become a drag artist. And despite my frustrations with their seemingly free passes to fuck without warning from the judges, Sherry and Gigi absolutely showed up for their last chance to impress the judges. Especially Gigi, whose mermaid red ensemble, coupled with a dazzling singing voice and flawless execution of her choreography, was a show-stopper, just like Jaida's perfect dance and the complete command she takes from the stage every time the center of attention finds it. . The two of them danced hypnotically in tandem when the song called for a duet, it certainly made clear that after those performances, there was only one place left for the final.

And so it came down to a weirdo battle. Crystal, while adorable, seemed a little shy in her choreography, and her verse, while cute, said very little. Jackie, on the other hand, said a lot in a nutshell about the hurdles she has overcome this season. However, her performance fell back into stupidity, as if Jackie worried about taking herself too seriously, which in turn, unfortunately, gives the judges a foothold to fire her.

On the track, the category was "Eleganza Extravaganza", a mandate that several queens unnervingly interpreted to mean "wearing blue." Crystal opted for a head-to-toe tribute to Violet Beauregarde's bad blueberry journey in a deep, asymmetrical, and puffy blue velvet number complete with matching body paint that unfortunately literally blended in with the blue backlighting, causing be a little difficult to see. , although the golden highlights on her cheeks and her choice of glitter with green and purple accents on her eyes and lips was inspired.

Gigi wore an evening gown with the light blue ruffle tuxedo from the 70s that she combined with haute couture headdresses in a story about a wallflower at the prom. It was nice, but at this point, seeing Gigi in costumes on the runway has gotten a little tiring, and I'd really like to see what she could do with real, rather ironic elegance. Jackie wore one of her best looks of the season: a pink and yellow polka dot dress with a huge bow and an exaggerated ruffled skirt that still managed to make a beautiful silhouette. She paired it with blue lipstick, a wig, gloves, and shoes, and overall the effect was as fun as it was referential and sophisticated, just like Jackie at her best. Sherry wore a feathered teal vaudeville costume that could well have been randomly selected from her collection, and the judges predictably adored him. Jaida was a beautiful golden idol who took the task 100% seriously and brought a touch of elegance to the main stage.