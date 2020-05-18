Comcast Launches 5G Plans for Xfinity Mobile Customers

Comcast is unveiling new data plans for its Xfinity Mobile customers that add free 5G service, the company announced Monday. 5G access will be included in Xfinity's new unlimited concert-based plans, and existing customers will have the option to opt for a 5G plan.

Xfinity Mobile is an MVNO that relies on the Verizon network for service; your 5G plans will also depend on Verizon's own 5G network. The Verizon network only offers support for mmWave 5G, which has faster speeds than the sub-6GHz version of 5G but with less range. Other carriers like AT,amp;T and T-Mobile offer a mix of mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G depending on the area.

Xfinity Mobile currently has two 5G phones on its network (Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra), and the company says additional devices will be added in the future. Verizon, and therefore Xfinity 5G service, is available in 34 US cities. USA, Including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Minneapolis, Spokane, St. Paul and Washington, DC.

Xfinity's 5G data plans include an unlimited data option for $ 45 per month per line and shared plans priced at $ 15 per month for 1GB, $ 30 per month for 3GB and $ 60 per month for 10GB.

Disclosure: Comcast is an investor in Vox Media, The edgeThe parent company.

UPDATED May 18 12:17 PM ET: Update the number of cities where Verizon 5G is available to 34, by a Comcast spokesperson.