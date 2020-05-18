Colorado mushroom hunt: what you need to know before you start foraging

%MINIFYHTMLb0501614d7b59d8180ebb53ef8ead87816%

After weeks of investigation, Taylor Goodwin and Cat Barthel got into the car and headed to a top-secret location near Fort Collins.

They spent a recent Saturday touring the desert, keeping their eyes peeled for the distinctive honeycomb pattern of the mushrooms.

On their first mushroom hunt, they returned home victorious with 32 morels, which they quickly breaded and fried for dinner.

Their findings were not only delicious, but the mushrooms also meant that Goodwin and Barthel could save a little money and avoid going to the supermarket, at least temporarily. Every little bit helps during a pandemic.

"I really like the idea of ​​being able to feed ourselves and not having to rely on a grocery store or something, especially today when we hear about food shortages," said Goodwin, 28.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, more and more people in Colorado take matters into their own hands when it comes to food. Although mushroom hunting and searching for edible plants have long been popular here and elsewhere, these hobbies attract newcomers this spring, largely due to the pandemic.

Between panic buying in supermarkets and disruptions to the nation's food system, many Coloradons are starting to think twice about where and how they get their food. And unfortunately, due to layoffs and permits, they have more free time to delve into time-consuming hobbies, especially those that can help put food on the table.

"It would be great if more people were a little more self-reliant, whether it be looking for food or gardening, hunting or fishing," said Orion Aon, who teaches food classes and runs the Forage Colorado educational website. "Even if it is as simple as gardening in your backyard. Doing so has many benefits: learning how food is made and where it comes from."

But before you start skipping the first mushrooms you find on the ground, there are a few things you should know as an amateur mushroom hunter. Of course, these tips are just a starting point for mushroom hunting. If you're really serious, there are plenty of books, as well as expert experts with years of experience, to take advantage of.

1. Know your mushroom rooms.

A wide variety of edible mushrooms grow in Colorado at different times of the year and at different elevations. The main mushrooms people look for are morels, oysters, porcini mushrooms, chanterelles, and matsutakes. Other slightly less popular but still delicious varieties are lobster mushrooms and shrimp russulas, which have a distinctive seafood taste and smell.

The mushroom hunting season generally begins along the Front Range in April and runs through September, depending on the weather. In the mountains, the season begins a little later.

"You can start low and follow them up as the summer progresses," said Aon, 30, who lives in Fort Collins.

Morels generally appear first in Colorado, followed by porcinis, chanterelles, and matsutakes. Oysters grow when and where their preferred conditions are met.

Mushrooms, which are the fruits of mushrooms, often have a relationship to a specific tree or plant, so you'll also want to spend time studying each mushroom's cultivation partner.

"When you begin to understand where these trees grow, you can begin to understand where you can find these mushrooms," said Michael Heim, a state-certified wild mushroom expert who runs Enso Farm & Forage. "The relationship is very critical to mushroom hunting."

You'll find that seasoned mushroom hunters tend to be quite protective of their favorite mushroom hunting spots, though there are several food hunt guides to take you with them. In addition to providing tasty mushrooms to Colorado restaurants, Heim teaches and takes mushroom hunters on guided forays, for example.

Also, keep in mind that just because a mushroom is edible doesn't mean it's worth eating.

"Many of them are edible, but so is paper," Heim said. “So, yes, edible, well, if it was a survival situation. Yes, you can eat that mushroom, but is it delicious?

2. Be safe.

You probably know that some types of mushrooms are poisonous if you eat them. It's a great guess when you get up close to mushroom hunting, and not an overreaction in the least.

"If you're going to hunt mushrooms, just remember this adage: There are old mushroom hunters and there are bold mushroom hunters, but there are no bold old mushroom hunters," said Heim. "Generally speaking, a lot of mushrooms are inert and are not going to hurt you, but I would be wrong next to, yes, it will probably hurt you."

You must be 100 percent sure that you understand what you are eating, which means correctly identifying the fungus. Be careful, as there are many similar mushrooms out there.

And if you bring more than one type of mushroom home, keep them separate for the ride, just to be safe. Mushrooms are extremely delicate and will break and mix; once they are combined, it will be incredibly difficult for you to know what you are eating.

"What if one of them is edible and the other isn't, and he eats them and gets sick? How are you going to say which one? Heim said." It gives you peace of mind at least. "

Being safe also extends beyond identifying fungi. Even if you know what type of mushroom you are looking at, consider its condition. Is it rotting? Is old? Would you eat something in your fridge in a similar condition?

"That is food, right? So if you were buying it from a store and it is incomplete … would you buy it? "Aon said.

3. Practice a good food label.

As with any outdoor activity, there are some basic etiquette principles to keep in mind.

To start, always make sure you follow the rules and regulations of the land. Colorado is home to state parks, national parks, national forests, national grasslands, local parks, and open space – the list goes on. Each designation comes with its own set of rules, and you may need a permit. Your safest bet is to simply call the appropriate ranger station or office.

And unless you have permission to forage on private property, don't even think about it. Also, do not cross private property trying to reach public land.

Once you are cleared to forage on public land, follow general "no trace,quot; practices, just as you would if you were hiking, camping, mountain biking, and any other outdoor activities. Leave nothing behind and make sure the land is as good or better than when it arrived.

Do not pluck fungi from the ground. Instead, cut them on the stem with a knife. And if you come across a honey hole, don't be greedy. Leave mushrooms for other hunters.

4. Bring and use the proper equipment.

In general, mushroom hunting gear looks a lot like hiking gear: sturdy shoes, long pants, hat, sunscreen, bug spray, and plenty of drinking water. Check the weather forecast and don't put yourself or others in danger.

Beyond that, you'll want a sharp knife and a bag to take mushrooms home. Heim recommends a duffel bag, mesh bag, or basket, which allows fungi to emit their spores (and potentially reproduce) even after they have been collected.

"Basically, you're Johnny Appleseed," said Heim.

You'll also want to invest in a good Colorado-specific field identification guide. Although these books can be overwhelming at first, just take it easy. Flip through the pages to gradually familiarize yourself with what edible mushrooms and plants look like, what they smell like and where they grow.

Start in your yard and eventually you will progress to find good things to eat in the wild.

"It's a very fun and easy self-learning hobby, if you're willing to dedicate yourself to learning it," Aon said. "It is as simple as walking, picking a plant or a mushroom you see, and working until you find out what it is."

5. Don't be discouraged.

If you decide to try to find your own feeding place, just remember that many mushroom hunters have years of experience behind them. You may not find delicious edible mushrooms on your first, second, or even third try. That is exactly why certain types of mushrooms are so coveted.

Do not leave it for now. Explore new places and be persistent. Eventually, it will be worth it.

"The reason you find mushrooms that are super expensive is because they are seasonal," said Heim. "Every year there is a little window in the time when people, crazy like me, will go out into the woods and find these mushrooms and bring them back to the market." That takes time, experience and a lot of energy. "

Other resources for mushrooms in Colorado:

Enjoy the Colorado Mycological Society , which hosts regular meetings, events and workshops.

, which hosts regular meetings, events and workshops. Review the Pikes Peak Mycological Society and the Fort Collins Mycological Society .

and the . Attend Telluride Mushroom Festival , an annual August celebration of all mushrooms for the past 40 years.

, an annual August celebration of all mushrooms for the past 40 years. Connect with the Denver Botanical Gardens , which hosts an annual mushroom fair, as well as mushroom conferences and workshops. The gardens also have a robust mushroom collection called Sam Mitchel Herbarium of Fungi.

, which hosts an annual mushroom fair, as well as mushroom conferences and workshops. The gardens also have a robust mushroom collection called Sam Mitchel Herbarium of Fungi. Check with your local extension office for information on edible mushrooms and plants in your area.

