Colorado concern sues Polis for easing signature collection requirements

A group of Colorado's top business leaders sued Governor Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Monday for an executive order to suspend some requirements on collecting signatures for voting issues.

The Colorado Concern lawsuit, filed in the Denver District Court, alleges that the governor does not have the authority to change these kinds of constitutional requirements.

"A governor does not have the power to unilaterally scrap Colorado's signature collection process," Chris Murray, a shareholder in Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, said in a press release. "The Colorado Constitution guarantees that signatures will be collected transparently in front of a third party. Governor Polis's executive order undermines the integrity of the in-person process that the people of Colorado have long demanded."

The governor's executive order authorized the secretary of state to create temporary rules to allow signatures for ballot matters to be collected by mail or email. Previously, that could only be done in person. He also signed another order to allow unaffiliated and independent candidates to collect signatures by mail or email.

These orders come after ballot organizers advocate for changes because restrictions on public activities during the coronavirus pandemic could make it difficult to collect enough signatures in person for your issues to be featured on the November ballot.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.