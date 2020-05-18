College Television Awards 2020 Sets the Virtual Ceremony – Up News Info

The College Television Awards, the annual event honoring excellence in student-produced programs in the US. USA, They will be held through a virtual ceremony on Saturday, May 30.

The 40th edition of the ceremony culminates a week in which the 98 nominees have dedicated themselves to development with professional mentors in Los Angeles. The live broadcast will launch at 5 PM PT on TelevisionAcademy.com/CTA.

Eight categories are up for grabs, including comedy, drama, news and non-fiction series, and a $ 3,000 cash prize. Presenters scheduled to participate include Jimmy Fallon, Tichina Arnold, Melissa Barrera, Gabi Butler, Kelly McCreary, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Mishel Prada, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Yeardley Smith, and Shoshannah Stern.

The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship and the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award will also be featured during the show, which will be presented by CBS & # 39; The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation and IMDb on stage: interview correspondent Albert Lawrence, a former student of the TV Academy Foundation.

"A College Television Award nomination is one of the highest honors that aspiring students can receive because they are selected by members of the Television Academy," said Madeline Di Nonno, president of the Television Academy Foundation. "While these exceptional students cannot meet this year in person, we wanted to make sure this celebration is equally special and memorable. By broadcasting the awards live to a global audience, the foundation can provide more exposure to our nominees than ever before. We are very proud to have candidates for international students from Israel, South Korea and Venezuela, among other countries, and now their families around the world can join the celebration. "