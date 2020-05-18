Cirque du Soleil will rise again?

MONTREAL – Until the coronavirus pandemic hit, Mongolian contortionist Uranbileg Angarag captivated viewers every night at Cirque du Soleil shows on a cruise ship, twisting her body into a ball and swinging on a vertical pole held in her mouth.
However, for the past 50 days, the 26-year-old has been trapped in a small cabin off the Italian coast, doing a handstand and splits up while making WhatsApp video calls and wondering when the famous one will perform again. circus.
"Fortunately, I am used to contorting my body in small spaces," she said from the boat she had been trapped in since she closed her show in March. "I can't wait to get back to Cirque, but we have no idea when the world will be ready to go see live shows again."
In a matter of weeks, he was forced to close 44 shows in dozens of cities, from Las Vegas to Hangzhou, and has temporarily laid off nearly 5,000 employees, 95 percent of its workforce, and suspended payments to dozens of show creators.
Even before the pandemic, the expanding company was struggling with bloated and creative fatigue after a consortium led by an American private equity firm. acquired it in 2015 and accelerated a wave of debt-driven global expansion.
Now, with no certainty about the timing of a coronavirus vaccine or when cities will again allow large public gatherings, some are wondering if Cirque can survive.
"No one had modeled what we would do if we lost 100 percent of our income," he said. Mitch Garber, president of Cirque, compares the pandemic to the Great Depression for the live entertainment industry. "We cannot function without fans."
It's difficult to overstate the control that Cirque du Soleil has over the Canadian and global imagination.
The Montreal based circus It originated in the 1980s when a group of Quebec artists, stilt walkers, and firewalls, including accordion co-founder Guy Laliberté delighted local residents on the banks of the Saint Lawrence River.
Born in 1984, his animal-free mix of impressive stunts, dance, fancy costumes, live music, high-tech stage art, and narrative fantasy created a new vision of what a circus could be.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, her seven shows only in Las Vegas, including critically acclaimed "Ka,quot;, with battle scenes 70 feet up in the air, and the water-themed quirkiness, "O," drew about 10,000 people every night. Cirque had more than $ 1 billion in revenue last year, although it also now has debt of nearly $ 1 billion.
"This is a business where circus performers risk their necks every night and if people are not paid, it creates a crisis of confidence," he said.
Mr. Laliberté, Cirque's poker-loving billionaire co-founder, also raised the possibility that he would get into a "wrestling match,quot; to rescue Cirque. But people familiar with the talks about Cirque's future said he had sold his shares in the company and was unlikely to buy it back.
But he recalled that, in early March, a few minutes after a crisis meeting in Montreal, City after city around the world began to close. When the borders were closed, Cirque had to compete to load large-roofed equipment onto giant cargo planes and repatriate 2,000 employees.
"Our world changed overnight," he said. "When I got the call on March 14 that we would have to close all seven shows in Las Vegas, the reality collapsed."
Mr. Lamarre said Cirque was considering all options, including seeking bankruptcy protection. A recent injection of $ 50 million from its shareholders had bought some time.
He said he was optimistic the company would bounce back, fueled by its brilliant brand and a public enthusiasm for live entertainment after months of closure. Cirque was already in talks with her Korean and Chinese partners about the reopening of shows.
Meanwhile, it has a new reading: studies on coronavirus vaccines.
"We are probably talking about a year from now before going back to normal," he said.
But despite his optimism, some critics say Cirque's problems predate the pandemic and that his groundbreaking art has given way to easy storylines and kitsch shows, such as acrobats in frog costumes.
In 2015, Laliberté, who became Canada's first space tourist in 2009, sold his majority stake to investors led by TPG Capital, the US private equity firm, for $ 1.5 billion. Cirque's other shareholders are the Chinese investment company Fosun and a Quebec pension fund.
Since then, the company has spent $ 550 million on acquisitions, creating new shows and refreshing existing productions.
"In recent years, there has been a shift toward profit at the expense of creativity," said Dubé-Dupuis, a Cirque veteran.
Now, the reduction seems inevitable.
"We don't know how Cirque can make money or not lose too much money if one in four seats in a theater is empty," said Garber.
The pandemic has also challenged Cirque's small army of superhuman circus performers.
"There aren't many LinkedIn lists for unemployed contortionists," Garber noted.
Ms. Angarag, 26, the contortionist, had been performing in two Cirque du Soleil shows at the The MSC Grandiosa cruiser confined her to a cabin for four months before the borders closed. She spends her time reading self-help books, doing yoga, and training for up to three hours a day.
The running of the bulls presents other obstacles.
Olivier Sylvestre, 29, spent a decade dominating the "German wheel," two giant hoops united in which he rolls with athletics. But her wheel, too cumbersome to use in her apartment, has been in her closet for months.
"We are desperate to play again," he said. "Cirque makes people dream, and people need it more than ever."
