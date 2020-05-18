Ciara looks flawless in black swimsuit photos as she prepares for her baby's arrival

Ciara has decided to show her impressive belly in a new series of bikini photos that have appeared on Instagram.

The singer and businesswoman, who is expecting her third child, showed off her perfect figure in a black bikini while sitting by the pool.

Ciara completed the look with a straw cowboy hat, sunglasses, and gold bracelets. The 34-year-old singer seemed beaming as she looked at the camera.

Fans and friends like Cassie and Kelly Rowland rushed into the comment section to praise the future mom.

A supporter of the artist said, "Those of you who don't think you can't have a sense of peace after heartbreak look at HER. Pregnancy looks great on you. You're beaming ❤️"

Another commenter wrote, "😍😍😍😍😍 Can I look so beautiful during pregnancy?! 🤰🏾 Always awesome, CiCi! 🙌🏾"

This person stated "Beautiful kill,quot; wishing for a healthy baby. I can't wait to meet this sweet little boy. "

A fourth follower stated, "BEAUTIFUL MOM! You and your husband are super blessed! Good to see true love blossom in celebrity marriages 💕💕💕💕💕 Watch that boy grow up! I love you all! !!! "

In a recent interview, Ciara talked about preparing to have her baby in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic: “When I got the news that Russ and I couldn't do our ultrasound together and he literally had to wait in the car, and FaceTimed in the car, and I was in the doctor's office, I think it was a really significant moment in all this that marked the moment of my life as a pregnant woman. I couldn't help but think about everything else. "

She added: “And you start to hear these stories about mothers who cannot give birth with their partner. He was immediately detained, as I understand it, but the number of people who go to the hospital during delivery has been limited. So Russ will not only be a dad, but also the cameraman and photographer. He is going to be all online. But, you know, we are solving everything, and I am very interested in trying to find positivity in the combination of a moment that could be negative or feel heavy. I always try to find a way to get there, so I haven't worried as much as I probably could have. ”

Ad

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson already share a daughter, Sienna Princess, 3. Ciara and her ex, rapper Future, also have a 5-year-old son named Future Zahir Wilburn.



Post views:

0 0