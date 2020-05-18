Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy to be relaunched in Hong Kong, Taiwan – Up News Info

Warner Bros has invented a re-release of Christopher Nolan dark Knight trilogy in Hong Kong and Taiwan, before the director's latest epic was released in mid-July, Beginning.

The three films Batman begins, the dark knight and The dark knight rises – will launch for several weeks. The first release is in Taiwan starting May 29. (Remarkably, Vue International's 20-screen SBC multiplex has continued to operate during the coronavirus crisis in that market while other theaters have begun to return.)

In Hong Kong, whose theaters reopened two weekends ago, The beginning of batman will start playing on June 4, followed by The dark knight on June 11 and The dark knight rises June 18.

All of this is in line with Warner Bros plans to recapture a number of catalog titles around the world as theaters facilitate their operations following COVID-19 forced closings. In China, for example, WB established plans to Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone return to the market once the cinemas are reopened.

Nolan's time-spinning spy thriller Beginning Currently it is still present on July 17 at the national level with many offshore markets due to the day and date. It is exciting that the director, who is a strong advocate of theatrical experience, can be the one to bring the world back to theaters. But the situation could still change. (See Anthony's recent deep dive here.)

The dark knight The trilogy has raised $ 2.46B worldwide since 2005 (unadjusted), and the series has grown in Hong Kong and Taiwan as markets have grown. These relaunches are not viewed as great money makers, but are something to bite into for perhaps a scary but hungry audience before the movie gets serious. Still, for reference, 2005 The beginning of batman won $ 1.8M in Hong Kong, then in 2008, The dark knight raised $ 7.55M there in 2012 The dark knight rises increasing the bet to $ 10.35 million, all at historical rates.