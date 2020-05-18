Home Entertainment Charlamagne Tha God predicts the end of Tekashi 6ix9ine: End in jail...

Charlamagne Tha God predicts the end of Tekashi 6ix9ine: End in jail or dead !!

Bradley Lamb
According to Charlamagne Tha God, the prognosis does not look good for the now infamous rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, and says he believes the rapper will end up in jail or dead.

"I hate to see history repeat itself. Everyone should learn from their mistakes. This person cannot clearly like or be entertained by this person if he does not learn the first time, if he does not learn by hitting his head the next time you leave to behead, "he told Andrew Schulz during a recent episode of The Brilliant Idiots.

