Charlamagne Tha God predicts the end of Tekashi 6ix9ine: End in jail or dead !!

According to Charlamagne Tha God, the prognosis does not look good for the now infamous rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, and says he believes the rapper will end up in jail or dead.

"I hate to see history repeat itself. Everyone should learn from their mistakes. This person cannot clearly like or be entertained by this person if he does not learn the first time, if he does not learn by hitting his head the next time you leave to behead, "he told Andrew Schulz during a recent episode of The Brilliant Idiots.

He continued: "My prediction is the same prediction as two years ago and he was right. You end up in prison or dead. And if you already went to prison and did not learn from that, what next? And everyone thinks that It's funny, but I'm 41. That's not funny to me. I don't like seeing self-destruction. "

He then talks about the feds moving Tekashi twice in less than a week, before quoting a letter from Jay-Z.

"Snitch tagging is a scar for life / You'll always be in jail n * gga / Minus the bars."

Is right?