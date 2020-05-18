Home Entertainment Celina Powell to Snoop Dogg: Stop calling me!

Celina Powell to Snoop Dogg: Stop calling me!

Celina Powell posted another video on her social media, accusing rapper Snoop Dogg of calling her phone to confront her for associating with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

"@snoopdogg I am not interested in joining you against @ 6ix9ine, stop calling me asking why I am urging you … And showing me your dog @juelzbroadus not to capture you, it was a rookie mistake .. you know I'm staying with two phones 😈 # TEAM6IX9INE ", he posted on his Instagram.

