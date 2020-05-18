Celina Powell to Snoop Dogg: Stop calling me!

Celina Powell posted another video on her social media, accusing rapper Snoop Dogg of calling her phone to confront her for associating with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

"@snoopdogg I am not interested in joining you against @ 6ix9ine, stop calling me asking why I am urging you … And showing me your dog @juelzbroadus not to capture you, it was a rookie mistake .. you know I'm staying with two phones 😈 # TEAM6IX9INE ", he posted on his Instagram.

The video appears to show rapper Snoop trying to cope with her, but this time, he remains out of camera view.

But fans think it was Celina who called him first:

"I feel like she definitely called him first and started filming when he called to try to find out who he was. He said 'who is this' 😭 the influence is a disease," wrote one viewer.

"But he said 'who is this' as if he was returning a phone call. So you can say it's a number he doesn't know because he's not showing his face … Stop trying our other uncle," wrote another.

Another chimed in, "Sounds like I'm saying who is this?"