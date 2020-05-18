Celina Powell claims that Snoop Dogg is calling her to unite against 6ix9ine

Instagram / WENN / Instagram

The Instagram account declares that it is the 6ix9ine team after & # 39; What's my name? & # 39; The rapper allegedly tries to get close to her, possibly to get revenge on the spitter & # 39; Gooba & # 39 ;.

Snoop dogg He has apparently attempted to form an alliance with the wrong person in his online war against Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine. The alleged secondary girl of the rapper Celina Powell She has exposed the Long Island native for trying to reach her after her roundtrip with the New York City star.

In her Instagram post on Sunday, May 17, the Instagram model shared a video capturing her FaceTime calling session with someone she tagged "Snoop." However, the screen on the other side did not show a man, but a dog lying on the floor.

Claiming that the call was from Snoop, who tried to ask him to team up with the rapper against 6ix9ine, Celina wrote in the post title, "@snoopdogg, I'm not interested in partnering with you against @ 6ix9ine, stop calling me asking why I'm prompting. "

She was pointing to the evidence supporting her earlier claim about the caller, saying the dog is from Snoop. "And showing me your dog @juelzbroadus so he doesn't catch you, it was a rookie mistake … you know I'm keeping two phones," he added.

Celina also made it clear that she is on 6ix9ine's side in the social media dispute involving Snoop, writing on the hashtag, "TEAM6IX9INE".

Snoop's alleged FaceTime call with Celina comes after 6ix9ine trolled him on Instagram, accusing spitter "Gin & Juice" of stealing and cheating on his wife Shante Taylor with Celina. The 48-year-old rapper has responded to the younger star's claim, writing: "The last time you said something, I didn't have time. But, today, I have time. You better take the f ** k line from me, n * ** a. Rat boy. You really had better leave me alone. I'm not the one. " He added: "You are funky, dog head, rainbow hair, dog head b *** h".

After hit maker "FEFE" shared alleged evidence of his affair with Celina, Snoop railed against him on social media: "You must stop pressing this [rat emoji] on all of these media outlets, causing the narrative be great. i'm old school f ** k 69 and everyone pushing your line right now all over New York. gz. sit me on this and if you don't fuck yourself @meekmill if you let sucka s ** t then ua sucka I love you because you can stay free. "

Later he sent a stronger message to 6ix9ine through direct messages, writing: "Say b *** h boy have you gone to learn. Hard head does a soft to **". He added, "Or did I forget, already squishy Lil b *** h", before sending out a couple of rat emojis.

Although he promised to take a break from Instagram until he releases a new music video on Friday, May 21, 6ix9ine took the time to respond to Snoop's DMs by sharing a screenshot of the text messages to accuse Snoop of threaten him and ask his followers to denounce the "What's my name?" spit at the police. "Can anyone tell the police that Snoop Dogg is threatening me," he wrote in the title of the now-deleted post, adding, "He's crazy."