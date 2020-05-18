Home Entertainment Celina Powell alleges that Snoop Dogg tried to call her in the...

Celina Powell alleges that Snoop Dogg tried to call her in the middle of the drama with Tekashi 69- "Stop calling me asking why I'm prompting you,quot;

Oooohhhweee, Celina Powell, Snoop Dogg, and Tekashi 69 are a lot happening, and both rappers have been at this for days.

On Sunday, Tekashi 69 continued his trolling, when Snoop Dogg posted a photo with his wife. Tekashi wrote: "Didn't you cheat on her a couple of months ago with @celinaapowellxo that she deserves better?"

After Snoop Dogg apparently responded to Tekashi with various Instagram posts, Celina posted a Facetime video suggesting that Snoop Dogg was trying to contact her and, according to her legend, he was asking her questions.

She wrote,

"@Snoopdogg I'm not interested in teaming up with you against @ 6ix9ine, stop calling me asking why I'm urging him … And showing me your dog @juelzbroadus not to capture you, it was a rookie mistake … you know I I'm left with two phones TE # TEAM6IX9INE “

Follow me, Roomies. Supposedly, Snoop Dogg and Celina had a "thang,quot; going, at one point, according to the innanet. Earlier this month, Celina posted a photo in a hotel room with another man, Hitman Holla, who was actually part of a joke, and Snoop commented, "That's a cheap shower curtain. What hotel Is that it? I mean motel, "he wrote.

Celina replied: "The same one that you also took me with."

Days later, Snoop's wife posted on IG: "Don't ask me for advice on relationships because I took the n-a 81 times."

Snoop Dogg took IG after his wife and wrote: “@bosslady_ent. Thanks4 him. Stability of children's loyalty n the ability to deal with me on my worst days 🥰 you are appreciated ”

Wow, Chile!

