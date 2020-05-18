Celina Powell alleges that Snoop Dogg tried to call her in the middle of the drama with Tekashi 69- "Stop calling me asking why I'm prompting you,quot;

Oooohhhweee, Celina Powell, Snoop Dogg, and Tekashi 69 are a lot happening, and both rappers have been at this for days.

On Sunday, Tekashi 69 continued his trolling, when Snoop Dogg posted a photo with his wife. Tekashi wrote: "Didn't you cheat on her a couple of months ago with @celinaapowellxo that she deserves better?"

After Snoop Dogg apparently responded to Tekashi with various Instagram posts, Celina posted a Facetime video suggesting that Snoop Dogg was trying to contact her and, according to her legend, he was asking her questions.

She wrote,

"@Snoopdogg I'm not interested in teaming up with you against @ 6ix9ine, stop calling me asking why I'm urging him … And showing me your dog @juelzbroadus not to capture you, it was a rookie mistake … you know I I'm left with two phones TE # TEAM6IX9INE “

Follow me, Roomies. Supposedly, Snoop Dogg and Celina had a "thang,quot; going, at one point, according to the innanet. Earlier this month, Celina posted a photo in a hotel room with another man, Hitman Holla, who was actually part of a joke, and Snoop commented, "That's a cheap shower curtain. What hotel Is that it? I mean motel, "he wrote.

Celina replied: "The same one that you also took me with."

Days later, Snoop's wife posted on IG: "Don't ask me for advice on relationships because I took the n-a 81 times."

Snoop Dogg took IG after his wife and wrote: “@bosslady_ent. Thanks4 him. Stability of children's loyalty n the ability to deal with me on my worst days 🥰 you are appreciated ”

Wow, Chile!

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!