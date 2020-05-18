Celebrate Tina Fey's birthday with her best SNL sketches

Get ready to laugh, because today is the birthday of the comedy queen!

So it is today Tina Fey it's ringing on her 50th birthday and to celebrate we take a look at the artist's funniest sketches Saturday night live.

Any fan of the show remembers the Tina Fey era, as the actress starred in memorable sketches posing as characters like Sarah Palin as well as sent the "Weekend Update,quot; desk together Amy Poehler.

The celebrity, who also served as the first female lead writer in the sketch series, went on to create and star in shows like 30 rocks and write the iconic movie Bad Girls, who also recently saw a Broadway musical adaptation.

The production company will also make us laugh in the coming years, as it has upcoming shows in process like Lord Mayor coming to NBC in 2020 and his Girls5Eva arriving in Peacock later this year.