Celebrate Tina Fey's birthday with her best SNL sketches

Get ready to laugh, because today is the birthday of the comedy queen!
So it is today Tina Fey it's ringing on her 50th birthday and to celebrate we take a look at the artist's funniest sketches Saturday night live.
Any fan of the show remembers the Tina Fey era, as the actress starred in memorable sketches posing as characters like Sarah Palin as well as sent the "Weekend Update,quot; desk together Amy Poehler.
The celebrity, who also served as the first female lead writer in the sketch series, went on to create and star in shows like 30 rocks and write the iconic movie Bad Girls, who also recently saw a Broadway musical adaptation.
The production company will also make us laugh in the coming years, as it has upcoming shows in process like Lord Mayor coming to NBC in 2020 and his Girls5Eva arriving in Peacock later this year.
Until then, look at the best of Fey SNL the sketches below and then it sounds in our poll on which is your favorite.
"Mom jeans,quot;
In what probably Saturday night liveThe biggest commercial parody to date, Fey stars alongside Amy Poehler.Rachel Dratch and Maya Rudolph Like a mother who loves her denim with casual front pleats and a nine-inch zipper.
"The girls meet Blerta,quot;
If you were a fan of Lena Dunham& # 39; s Girls Or not, anyone can enjoy this parody sketch where Fey plays Blerta, an Albanian woman whose struggles in life are far more serious than the self-important ones of the show's main characters.
"Sarah Palin and Hillary address the nation,quot;
Fey demonstrated how impressionistic she was when she took on the role of vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and made the phrase "I can see Russia from my home,quot; a part of the spirit of pop culture.
"Meet your second wife,quot;
In this fun sketch, Fey and Poehler play presenters who introduce male contestants to their second wife, who turn out to be much, much younger than their current spouses.
"Weekend Update: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Mentor Lindsay Lohan,quot;
Was a Bad Girls meeting when Lindsay Lohan joined Fey and Poehler in hosting the iconic "Weekend Update,quot; segment of SNL.
Seeing the two stop being good mentors to the actress reminds us how fun their dynamic is, which is why we are so happy that the duo returns to host the Golden Globes again in 2021.
"Chicago Improv,quot;
This is the perfect baseball sketch for hardcore comedy fans who have read Live from New York over and over again as it is the policy of the island improvisation community where many of SNLThe best players have come.
In this video, Fey plays a member of the improvisation company who stars in a show set in the style of a Dick Wolf shows and mocks the contrast of the world of life and death of Chicago P.D. versus a Zip Zap Zop game.
