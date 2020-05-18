Cavuto warns of hydroxychloroquine after Trump says he's taking it – Up News Info

After President Donald Trump said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug used to treat the coronavirus, Neil Cavuto of Fox News warned viewers that they have respiratory conditions or other pre-existing health problems: "I can't stress out enough. This will kill you.

In your world with Neil CavutoCavuto called Trump's revelation that he had been taking his coat for the past week and a half "surprising."

"The president insists that it has tremendous benefits for patients who are trying to prevent or already have COVID-19," said Cavuto. "The fact of the matter is, however, when the president said, what you have to lose, a series of studies, those are certainly vulnerable in the population they have something to lose. Their lives."

Cavuto cited studies that showed no real difference in the use of the drug, and a study by the Veterans Administration that showed possible harmful effects.

"It was a test on patients there and those who took it in a vulnerable population, including those with respiratory or other conditions," said Cavuto. "They died. I want to get stressed again. They died. If you are in a population at risk here and you are taking this as a preventive treatment to avoid the virus, or in the worst case, you are dealing with the virus and you are in this Vulnerable Population Will Kill You I cannot stress enough This will kill you.

Fox News personalities such as Laura Ingraham have been optimistic about the use of the drug, while Dr. Mehmet Oz, who had also been favorable for its use as a treatment, acknowledged after the VA study that "the fact is that No No I know.

Cavuto said: “Even the FDA was very cautious about it unless it was deliberately and safely observed in a clinical trial. I only do this not to make a political point here, but a life or death point. Be very, very careful."